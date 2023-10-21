Crunchyroll Acquires Anime Adaptation Of ‘The Concierge At Hokkyoku Department Store’

Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment announced the acquisition of Production I.G.’s cinematic anime adaptation of Tsuchika Nishimura’s quirky award winning manga The Concierge at Hokkyoku Department Store.

According to a synopsis provided by Crunchyroll, “Akino (CV: Natsumi Kawaida – Himari Momochi in The Demon Prince of Momochi House) is a trainee concierge at the Hokkyoku Department Store, an unusual department store that caters exclusively to animals.”

The synopsis continues, “Under the watchful eyes of the floor manager and senior concierges, Akino runs around to fulfill the wishes of customers with a myriad of needs and problems in her pursuit to become a full-fledged concierge.”

Produced by Production I.G (Ghost in the Shell, PSYCHO-PASS, and Haikyuu!), The Concierge is directed by Yoshimi Itazu (Welcome to the Ballroom and Pigtails) with Satomi Oshima (Raven of the Inner Palace and Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko) penning the script.

Character design is done by the film’s chief animation director Chiyo Morita (Run with the Wind episode animation director). The voice cast includes Natsumi Kawaida as Akino, Takeo Otsuka as Elulu, and Kenjiro Tsuda as Woolly.

The Concierge had its World Premiere during France’s annual Annecy International Animation Film Festival at Annecy’s Cinéma Pathé Pathé theater back in June

Following Aniplex’s release to Japanese theaters on October 20th, The Concierge will be screened in Japanese with English Subtitles to compete in Los Angeles’ annual Animation Is Film Festival’s Featured Film category at Hollywood’s historic TCL Chinese Theatre on October 21st at 3 p.m. PST.

Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment are slated to release The Concierge to North American theaters in 2024.

