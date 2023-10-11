New ‘Crunchyroll’ Channel Announced For Amazon Freevee, The Roku Channel, And Others, Here’s The Shows That Will Broadcast At Launch

Crunchyroll announced a brand new linear anime channel that will has already launched on LG Channels, The Roku Channel, and VIZIO WatchFree+ today. The channel will launch on Amazon FreeVee on October 17th.

Along with announcing this new 24/7 channel, they also announced the various anime that will be airing on the channel at launch.

The series include: Horimiya, Ranking of Kings, Moriarty the Patriot, PSYCHO–PASS, Arifureta, Sugar Apple Fairytale, To Your Eternity and Code Geass.

Of note these series will only feature English dubs at launch.

For those unfamiliar with these series Horimiya is romantic comedy anime series that follows the popular Hori and the gloomy Miyamura.

Ranking of Kings is a fairy tale anime that follows Bojji the son of King Bossu who sets out to find his place in the world alongside his friend Kage despite being deaf and so weak he can’t swing a sword.

Moriarity the Patriot is an anime spin on Sherlock Holmes that follows William James Moriarty as he attempts to fix the British Empire all while attempting to elude Sherlock Holmes.

PSYCHO-PASS is a science-fiction detective anime that sees Enforcers and Inspectors work together to prevent crimes using the Dominator, a weapon that can tell when citizens are about to become criminals.

Arifureta is an isekai anime that sees Hajime Nagumo and his high school classmates transported to a fantasy land full of heroes. The catch is that Nagumo does not receive any powerful stats and abilities in this new land. He winds up at the bottom of a dungeon and has to fight his way to the top in order to find a way back home.

Sugar Apple Fairytale follows the story of Anne Halford who aims to be a Silver Sugar Master, but in order to protect her on that path she hires a fairy slave named Challe and deals with the moral quandaries between Challe’s freedom and her own desires.

To Your Eternity follows the journey of an orb that eventually forms into a young boy named Fushi and his encounters with mankind both good and bad. He also has to contend with Nooker the “inexplicable and destructive enemy” and the “cruel partings with the people he loves.”

Finally, Code Geass follows the story of Lelouch Lamperouge who uses the power of the Geass to wage a revolution against the Britannian Empire and obtain independence for Japan.

Alongside these series, Crunchyroll also promised they plan to include other “promotional, genre and theme programming blocks … for viewers to sample the wide range of anime being created from Japan.”

However, they did not provide any examples of what these might entail.

Crunchyroll President Rahul Purini commented on the new channel, “The Crunchyroll channel is a gateway to the world of anime where we will guide viewers to discover new worlds, new stories and new characters.”

He added, “And thanks to our distribution partners at launch, millions of fans have easy access to the medium that is taking the world by storm!”

The channel is a collaboration between Crunchyroll and GSN.

Crunchyroll did make a note in their press release announcing this new channel that “new and premium anime content will remain on Crunchyroll’s SVOD and AVOD services.”

