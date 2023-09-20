Crunchyroll has unveiled a sack full of anime home releases just in time for the holiday season. Leading the charge of Crunchyroll’s holiday anime home releases is the first part of My Hero Academia Season 6.

Headlining Crunchyroll’s anime releases is My Hero Academia Season 6 Part 1 Blu-ray + DVD set for $69.98 on December 19th. Adapted from Kohei Horikoshi’s best selling manga, the first twelve episodes of My Hero Academia’s sixth season adapts the manga’s Paranormal Liberation War arc where the heroes begin their all out assault against the Paranormal Liberation Front.

My Hero Academia – Season 6 Part 1’s Special Features include:

Season 4 OVA: Make It! Do-or-Die Survival Training (Parts 1 & 2) which consists of Shota Aizawa disaster rescue training session to prepare Class 1-A for the upcoming Provisional Hero License Exam.

Promo Videos

Textless Opening and Ending Songs

Alongside the first part of My Hero Academia‘s sixth season, Crunchyroll also announced they are releasing Utawarerumono Mask of Truth – The Complete Season on December 5th for $69.98.

Utawarerumono Mask of Truth – The Complete Season official description reads, “Masquerading as Oshtor, Haku leads the group and vows to protect the princess while she recovers. In her absence, one of the Eight Pillar Generals scrambles for the throne, throwing the nation into war. Can Haku gather enough allies despite his deception?”

On December 12th, Crunchyroll will also release, A Couple of Cuckoos Season 1 Part 2, I’m the Villainess, So I’m Taming the Final Boss – The Complete Season, and One Piece – Collection 33

A Couple of Cuckoos Season 1 Part 2 consists of episodes 13-24. Crunchyroll’s official description for the second half of the harem romantic comedy reads, “Sachi struggles with jealousy as Erika and Hiro fall for Nagi, who is just totally confused. While his feelings start to get in the way of his grades, his personal life’s never been more fun! Can he figure out a way to have it all?”

Upon release, the Blu-ray will retail for $69.98.

Retailing for $69.98, I’m the Villainess, So I’m Taming the Final Boss – The Complete Season official description reads, “Aileen Lauren d’Autriche wakes up inside her favorite otome game but soon realizes she’s the villainess! To avoid her programmed destiny, she decides to try and marry the game’s ultimate bad guy. Will her dating skills be enough to save her second life?”

Crunchyroll’s last December 12th release is the One Piece – Collection 33 Blu-ray/DVD combo for $39.98.

The official description for the next entry of the Big Mom saga consisting of One Piece episodes 795-818 reads, “Chopper and Carrot get trapped in Brulee’s maze of mirrors while Luffy’s battle against Cracker forces him to take on a new Gear Four form. After a close call, Luffy finally catches up to Sanji, who turns their reunion into a shocking duel.”

“Elsewhere on the island, Brook squares up for a nearly impossible battle against Big Mom, and Sanji accidentally uncovers a not-so-sweet secret about Pudding,” it continues. “Chopper and Carrot get trapped in Brulee’s maze of mirrors while Luffy’s battle against Cracker forces him to take on a new Gear Four form.”

“After a close call, Luffy finally catches up to Sanji, who turns their reunion into a shocking duel,” Crunchyroll’s official description concludes. “Elsewhere on the island, Brook squares up for a nearly impossible battle against Big Mom, and Sanji accidentally uncovers a not-so-sweet secret about Pudding.”

Crunchyroll’s final announcement was for the December 26th home release of EUREKA: EUREKA SEVEN HI-EVOLUTION – Movie 3.

Retailing at $39.98, EUREKA: EUREKA SEVEN HI-EVOLUTION – Movie 3 official description reads, “A girl who can control Scabs appears, and Eureka must protect her from Dewey Novak’s crazed mission to destroy the world—the one Eureka threw into turmoil. Now she has a choice to make: let her sins be erased or fight for what’s left to love.”

