Rumor: ‘The Marvels’ Updates Post-Credit Scene At Last Minute, New Teaser Connects The MCU To Fox’s Previous ‘X-Men’ Films

With the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest attempt to keep what little fanbase it has left finally hitting theaters, audiences have reportedly discovered that not only has The Marvels received a last-second update to its post-credits teaser, but that this new scene features the Disney franchise’s first proper recognition of Fox’s previous X-Men film series.

Word of this supposed change to the theatrical cut of The Marvels was first raised on the afternoon of October 25th, with one of the very first to report on the news being noted scooper Grace Randolph.

“Rumor has it they added a last minute surprise to #TheMarvels,” tweeted Randolph. “Beware spoilers!!!!”

“This is a NEW surprise that hasn’t leaked yet,” she added. “I’m not even 100% sure what it is”.

However, while Randolph found herself in the dark regarding the ‘surprise’, an unlikely source was able to provide further details.

Sharing their information roughly an hour later, the official Twitter account for the /r/DCEUleaks subreddit asserted, “Kelsey Grammer’s version of Beast will feature in The Marvels.”

This spoiler was then backed-up, albeit in a ‘saying-not-saying’ manner, by two other notable scoopers.

Taking to his personal Twitter account roughly 10-minutes after /r/DCEUleaks made their initial post, Daniel ‘DanielRPK’ Richtman asserted, “Someone who was the perfect casting for a certain role and never got his chance to do justice with it cuz they wasted him on a sh—y movie is coming back. That’s all I’m gonna say.”

Likewise, sharing the theatrical poster for TheMarvels and the currently-released logos for Deadpool 3 and Avengers: Secret Wars, CanWeGetSomeToast affirmed, “It’s true. Everything’s starting to connect.”

Per rumors currently being circulated by users on both Twitter and the /r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers subreddit, this ‘surprise’ post-credits scene allegedly sees the MCU’s version of Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) being flung across time and space to Earth-10005 – otherwise known as the home universe Fox’s various X-Men films.

Blacking out upon completing her trip across the multiverse, Monica eventually awakens to find herself safely within the X-Mansion’s underground facilities and in the care of both Grammer’s Beast and the local incarnation of her mother, Maria (presumably portrayed once again by Lashana Lynch), otherwise known as her universe’s version of Binary.

It is then claimed that following a brief recollection of her current predicament, Beast suggests bringing the situation to the attention of Charles Xavier, though the scene concludes before the mutant leader appears on-screen.

Given the suggestion, as put forth by previous rumors and actual set-photos, that the Merc With A Mouth’s upcoming third film will see him taking a multiversal road-trip with Wolverine – not to mention those whispers which claim that Avengers Secret Wars will see all of Marvel’s cinematic properties collapsing into one universe – it’s almost certain that The Marvels’ apparent post-credit scene is meant to serve as a direct set-up to Deadpool 3.

After numerous delays, The Marvels is currently and finally set to make land-fall on November 10th.

