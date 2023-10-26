‘Stranger Things’ Star Millie Bobby Brown Says She Became A Feminist After A Psychic Informed Her That She Was One

‘Stranger Things’ Star Millie Bobby Brown Says She Became A Feminist After A Psychic Informed Her That She Was One

Every day, Hollywood’s open secret becomes more open.

It seems like everyday, a new Hollywood actress is publicly admitting to having ties to the occult. Witchcraft, Satanism, and now mediums are on the table in the modern, progressive Hollywood bubble. Godzilla vs. Kong actress Millie Bobby Brown has now throw her hat in the club of the occult.

In a recent interview with Glamour, hailing the Stranger Things star as one of the women of the year, Millie Bobby Brown admitted to identifying as a feminist after consulting with a psychic.

RELATED: ‘Snowfall’ Actor Damson Idris Claims He Was Demonically Oppressed After Praying To The Devil: “I Had Nightmares Every Day”

Hollywood has been using Brown as a puppet for feminism since she was a minor. As a means a to expand access to menstrual care and sex education for girls around the world, Brown addressed the United Nations at the age of 14 — a move that saw the actress becoming the youngest UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in 2018.

Brown says that it was a psychic who confirmed to her that she was a feminist, while campaigning as a minor for things such as Advil and tampons to be fundamental rights for girls and women. “How do I know if I’m a feminist?” the actress claimed to have googled after being told that she was a feminist.

Se told the outlet that she “really grasped the idea of feminism and what it means to me,” after reading articles and books on the subject. “Ultimately it’s about opportunity.”

“I just think there are things in the world that haven’t been created,” the actress later explained, adding, “I don’t need to do a whole big thing and change the world. I don’t need that. But if I can do the small things that help people — their heart, their mind, their spirit — then that’s what I’ll do.”

Brown is the face behind PCMA Productions which is a production company seeking to create opportunities to cast more women, and tell stories about what girls and women can be. “The theme is feminism,” Brown said of her upcoming movie, Damsel.

Hollywood finds new ways to embrace all things that are an abomination to God as described in the bible, a book they claim is nothing but a myth yet support everything the Bible stands against.

As God warned his people, “Do not turn to mediums or necromancers; do not seek them out, and so make yourselves unclean by them (Leviticus 19:31).” Hollywood continues to embrace dark arts especially with the women of the industry.

RELATED: Former Disney Star Vanessa Hudgens Promotes Satanic Witchcraft With Her Upcoming Tubi Reality Film ‘Dead Hot’

Earlier this year, former Disney star Vanessa Hudgens promoted a Tubi film about Satanic witchcraft. “It was a lot more personal than anything I’ve ever done. I’m not hiding behind a character as I normally do in films — this is me, exploring something that I am very passionate about,” Hudgens told Variety.

MCU Actress Elizabeth Olsen told Australian outlet Pedestrian.tv that she was a witness to witchcraft and many in her inner circle practice it. “I do feel though that I and some people in my life are a little bit witchy,” Olsen said.

Harry Potter franchise actress Emma Watson made a series of references to the occult, earlier this year, which included thanking her coven of witches.

“Thank you to the witches in my coven who were so pivotal in helping me arrive at where and who I am now,” Watson said. “You are my Avengers and you inspire me and kick ass. It takes a village, don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.”

RELATED: Elizabeth Olsen Talks About Her Experiences With Witchcraft: “I Am A Witness To It”

Expend4bles actress Megan Fox has revealed that she performed occult rituals with her ex-fiancé Machine Gun Kelly — admitting to drinking each other’s blood during their engagement.

“In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time,” Fox wrote in an Instagram post.

The wickedness of Hollywood continues to be revealed to the world and some continue to deny the fruits that come from that town. Ephesians 5:11 (NKJV) says, “Have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather expose them.”

NEXT: Megan Fox Admits To Participating In Ritual Blood Drinking With Machine Gun Kelly