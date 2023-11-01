Gina Carano Reacts To SAG-AFTRA Allowing Rachel Zegler To Promote The Hunger Games: “The System Is Rigged And Littered With Posers”

Terror on the Prairie actress Gina Carano reacted to the news that Rachel Zegler and the cast of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes were given permission to promote the upcoming film by SAG-AFTRA.

It was reported by Variety’s Rebecca Rubin and Angelique Jackson, “he Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes has received an interim agreement from SAG-AFTRA, which means that stars Zegler, Blyth, Viola Davis, Peter Dinklage and Hunter Schafer are allowed to promote the film before it premieres in theaters on Nov. 17.”

As for why Lionsgate was granted an interim agreement the duo were unclear.

Zegler, who plays Lucy Gray Baird in the film, posted to Instagram about being able to promote the film, “I am so beyond thankful to Lionsgate and SAG-AFTRA for working so hard throughout this strike to come to an agreement, allowing us to participate in press and promotion for our film, which comes to theaters on november 17.”

“Lionsgate’s efforts are proof that studios, big and small, can meet us in a place of fairness for their films and the people who work so hard to make them,” Zegler added.

She continued, “Making this movie was hands-down one of the best experiences of my life thus far. i cannot wait to share more behind-the-scenes content with you all, the fans, who make experiences like this eight million times better. there will be lots of all my beautiful friends from the cast, as well as appreciation for our crew, which is filled with people i love so deeply. (so watch this space! there’s more to come.)

“cannot believe i get to say this, with only a few weeks to spare, but… see you out there on our press tour!”, she concluded.

Since the ability to promote the film was granted by SAG-AFTRA Zegler has been posting to her various social media channels.

Carano reacted to the news on X writing, “What an odd strike this is… small non studio productions are having trouble getting waivers but studios get the interim agreements left and right.. ”

“Celebrities go from the picket line to their promotional tours and red carpets. What happened to that ‘I better get paid for every hour I stand in this dress’ talk,” she continued highlighting comments Zegler made while on the picket line.

Carano then stated, “Meanwhile the people who are actually suffering are the crews and actors not apart of studio projects or the ‘in group’ to get their waivers granted. The ones whose money will run out quicker, the ones who are having to pick up a second line of work. The ones who will be controlled a whole lot easier once the strike ends based off of desperation to work.”

“Think that was by accident?”, she questioned. “Maybe they should’ve granted waivers for ALL the non studio productions, keep people working and halt ALL studio productions if they really wanted to make a difference and reach a faster agreement…”

Carano did not stop there, “Who is this strike really intended to hurt again? Better make a deal quick, people are starting to notice. I’m sure it’ll be in favor of all the ‘right’ people and all the ‘right’ people will pat themselves on the back on an excellent deal and months of suffering well worth the wait.”

“At least while you are at it, you could throw into the agreement that it will never again be permitted to allow any production to force inject poison, I mean experimental jabs, into peoples bodies in the name of science ever again,” she posited.

Ya know, cause that in itself wasn’t something big enough to have had a huge strike over. The hypocrisy is palpable. The system is rigged and littered with posers. Art is free, creativity is your rebellion. You don’t need permission to do that,” Carano concluded.

