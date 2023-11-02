Rumor: Iron Man Actor Robert Downey Jr. Has Agreed To Return To The Marvel Cinematic Universe

A new rumor claims that Robert Downey Jr. has agreed to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

This new rumor comes courtesy of scooper MyTimeToShineHello who wrote on X, “RDJ already agreed to come back.”

RDJ already agreed to come back pic.twitter.com/BzN89nfNHW — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) November 1, 2023

This rumor comes in the wake of a previous one from Tatiana Siegel at Variety who claimed, “Sources say there have been talks to bring back the original gang for an Avengers movie. This would include reviving Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man and Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow, both of whom were killed off in Endgame.”

However, Siegel noted the studio had not committed to the idea yet and salaries such as Robert Downey Jr.’s $25 million for Iron Man 3 could be a hurdle.

Marvel Studios producer Stephen Broussard informed Gizmodo back in February that Downey was off the table, “Well, I think one of the meta-narratives of Phase Four was about new characters. It was about new people stepping into mantles. If you look at, like, Cassie [Lang in Quantumania] getting a suit and Kate Bishop [in Hawkeye], new characters being introduced like Jack in Werewolf by Night.”

He then shared, “After these first 10 years of Marvel storytelling, torches are being passed, like with Robert Downey Jr. no longer being [on the] table and stuff like that. So it was kind of like a new generation stepping to the forefront which, again, has always happened in the comics.”

Downey commented on a possible return to GQ in April 2021, “I have alighted, for now. Real world to save. But never say never.”

He previously told Digital Spy in 2019, “We had to get off. We opted to, and knew it was part of the job to get off the bus while it rolled on to other destinations.”

“There’s something very sobering about it. I’m glad he and I will be there to welcome others as they retire their jerseys,” Downey Jr. added.

However, there have been numerous rumors that Marvel Studios is planning to soft reboot the Marvel Cinematic Universe with their Avengers: Secret Wars film and that Downey and other previous Avengers actors will return.

MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios author Joanna Robinson alleged during an appearance on The Watch podcast, “Well, that’s what Secret Wars probably is. I think that’s exactly what Secret Wars is. We have a quote from Kevin Feige sort of implying as much. That like Secret Wars will serve as a soft reboot in which they can prune everything that’s not working and just keep what is or bring back people you thought were gone forever. If Chris Evans is like, ‘You know what, my post-Captain America career is not going the way that I want it to, I want to come back and pick up the shield. Or Downey’s like, ‘You know what is too much money?'”

Scooper Syl Abdul also posited back in September that Secret Wars would be effectively a soft reboot for the Marvel Cinematic Universe

He said, “Is this going to reboot the MCU as we know it? Now, the concept in 2015 Jonathan Hickman’s Secret Wars is that all of these different Earths were kind of molded together. Yes, Feige is basically taking pieces of stuff that he wants to keep from all of this different realities and he’s going to put it together as a new Marvel universe.”

Abdul then reiterated, “The MCU Earth 616 as we know it. That’s going to be gone. Not as far as erasing the history of the stories, but that’s not going to be the same Marvel Universe by the end of Secret Wars.”

Scooper MyTimeToShineH also previously indicated that Secret Wars will change the Marvel Cinematic Universe back in September. He wrote on X, “If Endgame was the closure to the beginning of the MCU with Iron Man then Secret Wars is the finale to the Marvel franchises that came before Iron Man and the MCU.”

Scooper CanWeGetToast also posited that Secret Wars will be a send off to the current iteration of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He wrote on X, “Feige is making Secret Wars the send off to not only the current MCU, but all the Marvel movies that came before Iron Man.”

“It’s the Ultimate (soft) reboot. To make way for something All New, and All Different,” the scooper added.

There is also precedence for characters reprising their roles after they said they had moved on.

Hugh Jackman previously said he was doe with Wolverine back in 2021, “I realized before we shot Logan, I was like, ‘We got the idea, we knew what it was going to be — ish, right?’ And I thought, ‘This is it.’”

“And that really helped me. It really helped knowing I was going into my last season that it was my last season. That I made the most of it,” he continued.

He concluded, “And it’s still a character I hold close to my heart. But I know it’s done. Tell that to whoever you want, but please tell it to Ryan [Reynolds] because he doesn’t believe it. He thinks I’m joking. Please.”

Jackman will reprise his role as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 and appeared in a bit announcing the film alongside Ryan Reynolds in 2022.

Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/OdV7JmAkEu — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 27, 2022

Interestingly, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection employee claimed back in July that he saw Robert Downey Jr. on the set of Captain America: Brave New World.

Nawara Shora posted to Linkedin, “They are filming Captain America 4 around the White House and near my office. I was on a quick errand walk as I noticed all the lights and equipment and finally asked one of the security folks about it.”

“He was so talkative and nice, said — (SPOILER) — Robert Downey Jr was there last night and they were driving all sorts of super cars. We had a good talk and some laughs. I kept hoping for some producer to walk up to me and demand: “You! … You have to play my next superhero!”

He then shared a photo of what he encountered from the production on the streets, “Photo is a sample of what’s all over the streets.”

What do you make of this rumor that Robert Downey Jr. is returning as Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

