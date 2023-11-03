The world premiere of Godzilla Minus One took place in Japan, and the early reactions before it releases wide over there – as well as over here a month from now – are rolling in. The early bird viewers are impressed, but a few are reduced to tears as they give the auteur behind the installment his flowers. So, we can guess it packs a punch on a few fronts.

RELATED: ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ Test Screenings Reportedly Receive Positive Reactions But Audiences Have One Major Complaint

Some of the reactions, unfortunately, get spoiler-heavy, which means it might be wise to stay off social media for about a month. We will get to that, but first, let’s share a couple of Minus One reactions translated from Japanese by Comicbook.com. The first one calls it dangerous, crazy, and a must-watch addition.

“I watched Godzilla Minus One at its final cut preview. Wow, it is amazing. It’s dangerous, it’s crazy. That’s all I can say about it right now, but you should definitely watch,” it said. The next one also said the film was awesome, but that it was sad in an ineffable way, as well.

RELATED: Apple TV+’s Latest ‘Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters’ Trailer Takes Viewers Back To 2014’s ‘Godzilla’

“Tonight I was invited to a screening of Godzilla Minus One. It was so awesome and heavy that I can’t put it into words. There was so much sadness that I needed to say it aloud. Even though it was the complete opposite of Shin Godzilla, I felt the same excitement. Godzilla is alive,” it said.

The next reaction called it, “A strong anti-war movie. However, at the same time…many scenes made me think I wanted to see this kind of battle, so I couldn’t help but get excited. I’ve seen every Godzilla movie, but this one is now my favorite. It will make you cry and touch your heart in many ways. It is a masterpiece.”

Another viewer felt the same. “Honestly, it was impressive. This is the most beautiful Godzilla movie in Godzilla’s history, and I believe it is director Takashi Yamazaki’s masterpiece.”

They also think you’re going to need some tissues because, as we warned above, they “cried like never before.” Beyond a ringing endorsement, this review may be a clue of how patriotic Minus One might be.

Consequently, the American occupation might not be depicted in a flattering light, though these early appraisals don’t indicate that as far as we have seen. Godzilla Minus One hits US shores on December 1st.

NEXT: Fans Fear ‘Godzilla Minus One’ Will Portray The US Military As The Real Villains