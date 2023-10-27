‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ Test Screenings Reportedly Receive Positive Reactions But Audiences Have One Major Complaint

‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ Test Screenings Reportedly Receive Positive Reactions But Audiences Have One Major Complaint

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire had its first test screenings, and they mostly resulted in good news for the film with one exception. Audiences are happy with the humor and tone, comparing it to the top-billed monster’s mid-Showa period, and satisfied with the sequel overall. However, a few amateur reviews on social media share one noteworthy complaint.

RELATED: ‘Godzilla Vs. Kong’ Actress Eiza González Seems To Show Interest In Playing Wonder Woman In James Gunn’s DCU

According to these reviews, Adam Wingard’s admiration for Kong carries over and the Eighth Wonder from Skull Island steals the show again. It’s understood he and his screen dominance are part of what people love about GxK, but they are bummed that it means less screen time for Godzilla. In other words, the King of the Monsters is a guest star for the second time.

Said one viewer, “I enjoyed every aspect of Kong’s plot but was very annoyed that Godzilla was sidelined once more. I feel Wingard doesn’t treat Goji with the same respect as Kong.” Godzilla may have decisively won in the last installment, but like Wingard once retorted, his foe-turned-ally “won the movie,” and good fortune followed him.

RELATED: ‘Stranger Things’ Star Millie Bobby Brown Says She Became A Feminist After A Psychic Informed Her That She Was One

This fortune might not favor the reportedly long runtime or those sitting through it, but other reviewers were invested, regardless. “[Ya’ll] won’t believe how…funny this movie is gonna be,” went one user. “I didn’t connect with GvK as much as I hoped I would because of the tone,” which was lighter than most MonsterVerse entries.

They continued, “But this one goes so much further in the silly direction that I might love it this time.” As strange as that sounds, the possible turnaround with people lukewarm to GVK via increasing the silliness shouldn’t be dismissed. Using history as our example, Godzilla was never more popular than his Showa heyday when the films became crazier, less enviro-conscious, and more kid-friendly.

RELATED: ‘Godzilla 2000’ Returns To American Theaters For Limited Engagement Ringing In Kaiju’s 69th Birthday

Similarly, the MV made room for comic relief in Kong: Skull Island and here and there in Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Evolving to contain greater quantities is a natural reflex of big action films and sci-fi franchises. Marvel, for instance, made it their calling card for a decade and DC tried in vain to catch up.

Other notable reactions from the GxK test screening include “the human cast is better,” especially Dan Stevens who may develop a smitten following from things. There have been a few screenings, none negative, although an unidentified monster was deemed unlikable and replaced. We have no word if this last bit is about antagonists Shimu or Scar King.

Are you excited about Godzilla x Kong and are the reviews encouraging to you? Answer and sound off below.

NEXT: Apple TV+’s Latest ‘Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters’ Trailer Takes Viewers Back To 2014’s ‘Godzilla’