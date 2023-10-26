‘Godzilla Vs. Kong’ Actress Eiza González Seems To Show Interest In Playing Wonder Woman In James Gunn’s DCU

Gal Gadot is very likely out as Wonder Woman in the coming DCU, according to rumors, and a few trade reports. This is despite the Red Notice actress’s optimism and recent comments about a meeting she had with DC Studios leadership James Gunn and Peter Safran. She left their conversation with assurance her place was safe.

Warner Bros. later denied this, so it seems like the search is on for her replacement. There is a long list of potentials, but after a reply to a recent social media post by Gunn, onlookers are narrowing their suspicions down to one choice. Baby Driver and MonsterVerse star Eiza González left a sign she is the frontrunner.

Wishing everyone a “Happy Wonder Woman Day,” Gunn posted the cover art of Wonder Woman #38 by David Finch. In the issue, Diana steps in for her brother Ares in desperation and becomes the God of War, which the cover makes fairly evident. González replied to the post, remarking on the art, “This image is the one.”

This has people buzzing, but in the interest of objectivity, we have to break it down with a little cold water. González is being vague and we have no idea what she is referring to. She could be alluding to secret talks she had with Gunn about playing Wonder Woman, and how she should look as Diana.

But also, perhaps not. Maybe she simply likes the comic and Finch’s art, and that’s all. Whatever the explanation, this is an intriguing clue to the future of Wonder Woman on screens big and small. Based on Variety’s reporting, we can assume no one cast by Zack Snyder is returning as their former character, so the field is wide open.

John Cena, Viola Davis, Freddie Stroma, and Xolo Maridueña are staying on as Peacemaker, Waller, Vigilante, and Blue Beetle. Additionally, Jason Momoa has a chance of being cast in his dream role — Lobo. As for Wonder Woman, her intro to the DCU is unknown, but Gunn is developing the TV series Paradise Lost about the cold, byzantine politics of Themyscira.

If his choice of art hints at anything, he may base the series on the 2015 Wonder Woman run that Finch drew and his wife, Meredith, wrote.

