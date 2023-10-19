Wonder Woman Actress Gal Gadot Encourages Her Followers To Support Israel After Condemning Dehumanizing War Propaganda From Both Israel And Hamas

Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot has taken to social media to express support for Israel following the surprise attacks conducted by the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

The attacks were carried out by the terror group on the 7th of October during the Jewish Holiday of Shemini Atzeret, leaving hundreds of people dead and prompting the Israeli government to declare war against Hamas just over 40 hours after the unprecedented invasion.

In timely manner, the Israel-born actress took to social media, sharing a screenshot of BBC News’ reporting on the attacks confirming that Israeli soldiers and civilians had been taken hostage by Hamas during the attacks, writing, “At least 250 Israeli have been murdered and dozens of women children and elders held as hostages in Gaza, by Palestinian military group Hamas.”

“Starting early morning more than 3,000 rockets were fire,” the actress went on, adding, “Hamas is holding hostages, controlling bases and settlements in Israel. There have been more than 1,500 injured and heavy fighting is still ongoing.”

Quoting one of the many phone call messages from frightened civilians hiding in their home, Gadot wrote, “‘I hear their voices and they are banging on the door. I am with my two little children.'”

“My heart is aching,” the Wonder Woman actress declared. “Praying for all of those in pain.”

In the coming days, Gadot posted an Instagram Story to further condemn the terror attacks led by Hamas and bring attention to propaganda seeking to “dehumanize” both sides of the ongoing armed conflict.

“If you have less empathy towards victims because of how you feel about their government, propaganda is working on you,” she asserted.

Gadot elaborated, “The goal of propaganda is to dehumanize. It works to dehumanize Israelis and it works to dehumanize Gazans,” adding, “I like to think most of us are above propaganda. But this weekend reminded me how widespread it is. Because a lot of people reacted to this violence with justification, not empathy.”

“I guess it’s not surprising, but it’s still heartbreaking,” the actress lamented. “Propaganda is everywhere. It seeps into us over time. It seeks to block our empathy receptors. So when we see violence, we rationalize away our human response.”

Gadot would once again weigh in on the ongoing armed conflict between Israel and Hamas, throwing her full support behind her native country, reiterating that she condemns the attacks, and encouraged her followers to take sides in the armed conflict as it was unfolding.

“I stand with Israel you should too,” the Heart of Stone actress implored. The world cannot sit on the fence when these horrific acts of terror are happening!”

The Wonder Woman actress faced some backlash from pro-Palestine individuals, who were quick to call her a hypocrite for turning a blind eye to Israel’s response to the Hamas attacks.

“But when Israel kills innocent Palestinians, you don’t post anything,” noted one user.

Another Instagram user decried, “When Israeli forces entered Masjid Al-Aksa and were killing children, old men and women. Where were you then m’am?”

Making sure to tag Gadot in the comment, @aamir_syan32 wrote, “When israiel attacks in Palestine that time where you disappear.”

“So when Israel do it its fine but when palestine just defended their country suddenly they are terrorists,” mocked @bahbahanii9654, proceeding to both give Gadot a backhanded compliment and insult her, “stf.u the only good thing about you is your good looking +your acting is trash too.”

“I didn’t see you cry when the Palestinian people were mass*acred, you hy* pocrite,” wrote another disgruntled user.

This isn’t the first time that Gadot has sparked the ire of pro-Palestine social media activists. In May of 2021, the actress was targeted on social media after she called for hostilities between her native country and Hamas to end after Palestinian militants launched dozens of rockets aimed at southern Israel.

“My heart breaks. My country is at war. I worry for my family, my friends. I worry for my people. This is a vicious cycle that has been going on for far too long,” wrote Gadot at the time. “Israel deserves to live as a free and safe nation, Our neighbors deserve the same.”

She then concluded, “I pray for the victims and their families, I pray for this unimaginable hostility to end, I pray for our leaders to find the solution so we could live side by side in peace. I pray for better days.”

What do you make of Gal Gadot’s comments?

