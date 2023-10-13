Apple TV+ released a new trailer for their upcoming Monarch: Legacy of Monsters series at New York Comic Con that takes viewers back to the 2014 Godzilla movie.

In a press release, Apple TV+ detailed, “Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco, and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch.”

It continued, “Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga — spanning three generations — reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives.”

Take a look at the trailer below:

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is co-developed and executive produced by Chris Black and Matt Fraction. Matt Shakman directs the first two episodes and is an executive producer alongside Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell from Safehouse Pictures as well as Andy Goddard, Brad Van Arragon, and Andrew Colville.

Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita of the Toho Co., the owners of Godzilla are also executive producers.

Director Matt Shakman recently provided some details about what viewers can expect from the series telling Collider, “I think everybody realized that when you’re telling a series, when you’re doing a drama series over 10 episodes you need to be fully invested in these characters on the ground.”

“So their approach was really about telling a monster story from the point of view of the people on the ground, which is something that I loved doing on Game of Thrones,” he explained. Like I’m far more interested in what’s happening in the Lannister army on the ground being burned up and how war is changing. It’s the same way of trying to understand what it’s like to be the people in San Francisco as the monsters go by.”

Shakman continued, “And sometimes the movies, which are incredible, are focusing, they’re at a higher altitude. They’re dealing with Kong versus Godzilla,” Shakman detailed. “And so we needed to make characters that would pull you through that story. That you would love, and care, and be concerned about. And then also deliver the excitement of what’s happening in the upper atmosphere too, but more from the perspective of the people on the ground.”

He then declared, “They cracked that beautifully. They had a very fresh way in. I think everybody was excited about that from the get-go: people at Apple, people at Toho, people at Legendary. And they’re all incredible partners.”

Shakman also teased the series will include original as well as classic Toho monsters, “One of the great things about this was the chance to create new Titans, new monsters to add to the MonsterVerse. So that’s a part of it.”

He added, “Using folks that we know and love from before is a part of it. And I don’t want to say too much so that you can be excited about what you see when you watch it.”

The series is part of Legendary Entertainment’s MonterVerse that began with the 2014 film Godzilla. It continued with Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and Godzilla vs. Kong.

Along with Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, the story continues with the upcoming Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

The series’ first two episodes will debut on Apple TV+ on November 17th. Subsequent episodes will debut every Friday through January 12th. There are 10 episodes total.

What do you make of this new trailer for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters?

