‘The Rings Of Power’ Season 2 Rumored To Feature Fight Between Adar And Sauron

Joseph Mawle as Adar in The Lord of the Ring: The Rings of Power

A new rumor claims that The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 will feature a battle between Adar and Sauron.

This rumor comes from Fellowship of Fans on X who originally claimed, “Sauron will fight Adar in a flashback scene using his Halbrand form (Charlie Vickers) and Original Form (TBC). This is apparently supposed to be the same scene but both actors filmed separate days.”

🚨EXCLUSIVE: Sauron will fight Adar in a flashback scene using his Halbrand form (Charlie Vickers) and Original Form (TBC). This is apparently supposed to be the same scene but both actors filmed separate days. #TheRingsOfPower #TROPSpoilers pic.twitter.com/iGBTFNJVjo — Fellowship of Fans (@FellowshipFans) November 5, 2023

However, in an update the account detailed, “Sauron will switch forms and fight Adar using his Halbrand form (Charlie Vickers) and Original form (TBC) *in one of the early episodes.* This is the same scene but actors filmed on separate days.”

🚨UPDATED: Sauron will switch forms and fight Adar using his Halbrand form (Charlie Vickers) and Original form (TBC) *in one of the early episodes.* This is the same scene but actors filmed on separate days.#TROPspoilers https://t.co/BrlJmxaxqw — Fellowship of Fans (@FellowshipFans) November 5, 2023

Not only did the account reveal that Adar would fight Sauron in one of the early episodes of The Rings of Power Season 2, but they also revealed that actress Amelia Kenworthy will play a character who is allied with Halbrand.

Excl: Amelia Kenworthy will play an evil ally to Halbrand in The Rings of Power Season 2. In some scenes she wears a robe similar to Halbrand’s from Season 1. pic.twitter.com/o9VWiUiKL5 — Fellowship of Fans (@FellowshipFans) November 5, 2023

Furthermore, the scooper claimed that Sauron will reportedly be giving at least one dictator-like speech.

The account claimed, “Charlie Vickers has been rehearsing from a lot of dictator speeches for the Rings of Power season 2. This is due to the fact he will be giving many serious speeches to the villagers of human settlements.”

Excl: Charlie Vickers has been rehearsing from a lot of dictator speeches for the Rings of Power season 2. This is due to the fact he will be giving many serious speeches to the villagers of human settlements. pic.twitter.com/Tyqh51kyUR — Fellowship of Fans (@FellowshipFans) November 5, 2023

The idea that Sauron would have to fight Adar comes from the idea that Adar killed Sauron sometime before the first season of The Rings of Power began.

In Season 1 Episode 6 “Udûn,” Adar informs Galadriel, “After Morgoth’s defeat, the one you call Sauron devoted himself to healing Middle-earth bringing its ruined lands together in perfect order. He sought to craft a power not of the flesh, but over flesh. A power of the Unseen World. He bid as many as he could to follow him far north. But try as he might something was missing. A shadow of dark knowledge that kept itself hidden, even from him. No matter how much blood he spilt in its pursuit. For my part, I sacrificed enough of my children for his aspirations. I split him open. I killed Sauron.”

Clearly, Sauron will have to defeat Adar and reclaim his authority over the orcs that chose to follow Adar.

A previous rumor from Fellowship of Rings claimed that Adar would lead Sauron’s armies against the Elves at Eregion at the end of Season 2.

The scooper posited, “Arondir will be present at the 2- episode battle in The Rings of Power Season 2 alongside Elrond whilst fighting Adar’s Army

In a video elaborating on this rumor, Fellowship of Fan’s Chen detailed the battle has “been featured in our news, I think, a couple of times as well. And there’s a lot of drone footage of like, you know, fighting, siege engines, bodies, that sort of stuff. So it’s not like a big secret or anything.”

When asked about why it is Adar’s army attacking Eregion instead of Sauron’s, Strider explained, “I think we came to a similar conclusion that basically they will somehow in one way or another they will end up on the same side like Adar will join Sauron in some way. Basically, be the commander of his army or something like that and then he will be made officially the–”

Nixi then posited her own theory, “Or Sauron will take the shape of Adar and become Adar.”

Charlie Vickers as Sauron entering Mordor in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

What do you make of this latest rumor surrounding Adar, Sauron, and The Rings of Power?

