Rumor: Spinosaurus Might Return For Much Darker Story In ‘Jurassic World 4 (Rebirth)’ That A Scooper Compared To Peter Jackson In Tone

Grant (Sam Neill) gets a bad feeling in Jurassic Park III (2001), Universal Pictures

New intel states that Jurassic World 4 has surprises in store for fans of the series. The film supposedly dubbed “Rebirth” is rumored to see the return of several dinosaurs, and allegedly going to have a tone more befitting the original and the novel that was its basis – one that we’ve come to expect from its director, Gareth Edwards.

The T-Rex intimidates Dr. Grant (Sam Neill) in Jurassic Park (1993), Universal Pictures

First up in the info that comes to us from Jurassic_World_Fandom on X via YouTube’s Dangerville is the lineup of dinos that have survived. It’s a long list but the one we want to bring to your attention is a species that hasn’t been seen in live-action for 25 years.

Spinosaurus, the polarizing final boss of Jurassic Park 3, is slated for another rampage – allegedly, remember. More than that, according to J_W_F, Spino finds his way off Isla Sorna and takes refuge in mainland Central America, similar to parts of the Michael Crichton book.

Spino makes his home in the ruins of a Mayan temple surrounded by water where he becomes something of a feared legend. He even inherits a nickname from a mythological deity. His design will also be updated, it’s said, probably to match the research and theories about the creature that gained ground since the early 2000s.

There is also word of an aquatic action scene in which Spino attacks a boat with the main characters on it. This is reportedly followed by a fight with sibling Rexes that might not go in Spino’s favor like the last time.

A T-Rex hits the mainland in The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997), Universal Pictures

In another callback, this time to The Lost World, the raptors are back too – feral and feathered ones – and they will go for a stroll in the tall grass. If you recall the 1997 sequel, this spells doom for some characters.

And doom-and-gloom is the alleged motif Gareth Edwards is going for. A follow-up post by Jurassic_World_Fandom claims JW4/Rebirth will be the darkest entry tonally we’ve ever seen.

Godzilla fans know what could mean for the lighting, but it sounds as if the approach will apply to the mood this time. If that doesn’t illuminate the darkness of your mind to paint a picture, a comparison is being drawn between Rebirth and Peter Jackson.

While The Lord of The Rings Trilogy had its harrowing moments, however, the Jackson film looked to is King Kong. The remake of the 1933 classic monster movie may influence the story as well as the tone and creature design, which makes sense when dealing with a group stuck on an uncharted island full of monsters.

Naomi Watts about to meet someone tall, dark, and handsome in King Kong (2005), Universal Pictures

So, picture a Rex or Spino that resembles the Vastatosaurus Rex of Skull Island and a scene in tall grass reminiscent of the Spider Pit sequence. That is if any of the information is accurate. J_W_F has a good track record, but cautiously apply sizable grains of salt until further notice.

