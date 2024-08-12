Netflix Breach Results In Leaks Of ‘Dandadan’, ‘Ranma 1/2’, ‘Terminator Zero’ And More, Perpetrator Threatens Further Drops

Ranma (Megumi Hayashibara) makes a shocking discover in Ranma 1/2 (2024), Netflix

Six episodes of the new Dandadan adaptation. A handful of episodes of Paw Patrol. The entire season of the Ranma 1/2 remake.

In recent days, Netflix has suffered arguably one of the biggest leaks in the history of the entertainment industry – and now, the alleged mastermind behind it all has broken their silence.

The Terminator (Timothy Olyphant) in Terminator Zero (2024), Production I.G, Skydance Animation

Said leaks kicked off on August 6th when upcoming episodes of Mattel’s Barney & Friends reboot Barney’s World, Nickelodeon’s Paw Patrol, and Nickelodeon’s latest preschool show Super Duper Bunny League made their way online far ahead of their official release dates.

Barney in Barney’s World (2024), Mattel

Following these pre-school centric leaks, the perpetrator – who 4chan users have since deemed LeakAnon – proceeded to drop a large chunk of Netflix’s fall anime line-up, including:

The first half of Science Saru’s adaptation of Yukinobu Tatsu’s sci-fi manga Dandadan

Five episodes of Larx Entertainment’s adaptation of Yabako Sandrovich and Daromeon martial arts tournament manga Kengan Ashura Season 2 Part 2

Toei Animation’s Mononoke cinematic spin-off Mononoke the Movie: Phantom in the Rai

The complete first seasons of MAPPA’s reboot adaptation of Rumiko Takahashi’s beloved classic Ranma 1/2

And the complete first season of Production I.G. and Skydance Animation’s Terminator Zero.

Female Ranma (Noriko Hidaka) fights Panda Gendo Saotome (Cho) in Ranma 1/2 (2024), Mappa

They also leaked a number of Netflix’s upcoming original television projects, including:

The first half of Arcane‘s final season

The next season of Titmouse Inc.’s Big Mouth

The first five episodes of the upcoming supernatural-action series Jentry vs. The Underworld

And the full third season of the live-action British comedy Heartstoppers.

Vi (Hailee Steinfeld) in Arcane Season 2 (2024), Riot Games

Further, LeakerAnon also managed to dig into the streaming platform’s upcoming slate of animated films, such as:

Skydance Animation’s CGI animated musical adventure movie Spellbound, Locksmith Animation’s 3D CGI animated holiday movie This Christmas

And the Netflix original Spongebob Squarepants movie Plankton! The Movie (notably the second such project leaked from Bikini Bottom in 2024 alone, the first being Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks)

Princess Ellian (Rachel Zegler) in Spellbound (2024), Skydance Animation

On August 8th, after dropping the Kengan Ashura Season 2 Part 2 episodes on 4chan, the alleged LeakAnon claimed that although the site from which they acquired the leaks had been removed, they had already “downloaded 87k files” from “Netflix, Paramount, Warner, among others”.

“I still have access to other things so this won’t stop any future leaks,” they added.

Alleged LeakAnon post via 4chan

Addressing the leaks the next morning in a statement released to their What’s on Netflix website, the streaming giant confirmed, “One of our post-production partners has been compromised, and footage from several of our titles has unfortunately leaked online. Our team is aggressively taking action to have it taken down.”

Plankton (Mr. Lawrence) and his pet amoeba spot in Plankton! The Movie (2025), Nickelodeon Movies

The streaming platform’s post-production partner in question is Global Media Localization Company Iyuno, who released their own statement on the leaks shortly after they occurred.

“Iyuno is aware of a recent security issue, involving unauthorized access to confidential content,” the localization company acknowledged on August 9th. “Protecting our clients’ confidentiality and ensuring the security of their content is our highest priority. We are actively investigating this security breach to mitigate any potential risks and identify the responsible parties. When there are material changes or information we will make further statements.”

At the time of this writing LeakAnon has yet to return to 4chan nor leak more content.

Momo Ayase runs from Seropians in Dandadan (2024), Science SARU

