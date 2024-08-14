Kurt Russell is Willing To Play ‘Big Trouble in Little China’s’ Jack Burton Again, But Only If These Conditions Are Met

Who isn’t a fan of Big Trouble in Little China? Directed by John Carpenter, the film has remained a beloved cult classic for decades. Of particular note is Kurt Russell’s convention-defying run as truck-driving hero Jack Burton.

Ever since its release in 1986, fans have been begging for more. Now, it looks like there’s a possibility they could get their wish: Kurt Russell has revealed that, if his conditions are met, he is willing to play Jack Burton once again!

Big Trouble? More Like Big Fun!

Known for its quirky charm and whimsical tone, Big Trouble in Little China is celebrated for its subversive take on the traditional hero narrative. It’s the kind of thing that is unlikely to be made today. So will we see a sequel with Russell reprising his role? Well, the answer is maybe.

Which is way better than no.

What does Kurt Russell Want?

Kurt Russell, now 73, expressed a willingness to reprise his role as Jack Burton, but only under certain conditions. Speaking to ComicBook.com in 2023, Russell stated he would only return if the script was good and the sequel had “something substantive to say.”

Fair enough. But we’re talking about Big Trouble in Little China, right? Unfortunately, we didn’t get any more details about what, exactly, would be “substantive” enough about sorcerers and truck drivers in Chinatown.

Maybe he wants his original director back, too?

Russell has a long history of collaboration with John Carpenter, having worked together on films like Escape from New York, The Thing, and Escape from L.A. Their partnership has produced some of the most memorable films in Carpenter’s oeuvre. However, Russell made it clear that he wouldn’t return to the role of Jack Burton for just anyone.

The John Carpenter Element

John Carpenter, now 76, has largely stepped away from directing in recent years. His last theatrical release was The Ward in 2010. Since then he has shown little interest in returning to the director’s chair. Carpenter has instead focused on other creative pursuits. One example of this is his composition work for the 2018 Halloween remake and its sequels. Carpenter is also working on a new video game, Toxic Commando, set for release this year.

So it seems that Carpenter’s current priorities suggest that his involvement in a potential sequel to Big Trouble in Little China would be minimal. Or likely not at all.

What About That Remake?

As some fans might recall, back in 2015 news broke that a remake of Big Trouble in Little China was in development. But by 2018, it became clear that the project would be more of a sequel than a straightforward remake. Even with that news things seem to be on ice. Since 2019, the project has seemingly been stuck in development limbo, with little progress reported.

Carpenter has previously expressed a relaxed attitude toward remakes of his work. The director noted that he enjoys receiving a check for projects he doesn’t have to actively participate in. However, should a sequel move forward, it would likely only succeed if both Carpenter and Russell are genuinely interested in returning together.

For now, the fate of a Big Trouble in Little China sequel remains unlikely. Both Russell and Carpenter are seemingly content in their current endeavors. But you never know, stranger things have happened. Especially in Chinatown.

