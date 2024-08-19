Rumor: ‘Madame Web’ Star Sydney Sweeney Being Eyed For Role Of Black Cat In Marvel’s ‘Spider-Man 4’

Bea (Sydney Sweeney) reluctantly attends her sister Halle's (Hadley Robinson) wedding in Anyone but You (2023), Sony Pictures / Black Cat catches a ride atop a moving taxi on J. Scott Campbell's cover to Mary-Jane & Black Cat Vol. 1 #3 (2023), Marvel Comics

According to a new whisper – which, if it shakes out to true, will most likely set the internet absolutely ablaze – it seems Disney and Sony are looking to cast Madame Web star Sydney Sweeney as Black Cat in their upcoming fourth Spider-Man film.

Black Cat shows off her wardrobe on Russel Dauterman’s variant cover to Mary-Jane & Black Cat Vol. 1 #4 (2023), Marvel Comics

Word that Sweeney could soon undergo her own ‘cinematic superhero actor redemption arc’ ala Chris Evans with Johnny Storm/Captain America or Ryan Reynolds with Wolverine: Origins’ Dudepeel/Marvel Jesus, was first brought to light courtesy of noted scooper MyTimeToShineHello (who, per an analysis provided by the /r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers and r/DCULeaks subreddits, currently holds a 65.89% accuracy rating regarding their scoops).

In a post shared to their paid Twitter subscribers on August 18th, MyTimeToShineHello alleged that not only is the Anyone But You star being actively considered for the role of the feline-themed thief, but also that Daredevil: Born Again, series directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead are a near lock to helm the web-slinger’s fourth MCU-era adventure.

Julia Cornwall (Sydney Sweeney) traps Ezekiel (Tahar Rahim) in her web in Madame Web (2024), Sony Pictures

Given the twin facts that, at current, absolutely no details outside of its mere existence has been confirmed regarding Spider-Man 4 – “Amy [Pascal] and I are working on it,” MCU boss Kevin Feige told Gizmodo in July. “We have writers who are going to be delivering us a draft relatively soon” – and that Sydney Sweeney is such a hot commodity that her casting in practically any superhero-related role would be an easily believable move by any project looking for widespread audience popularity, this rumor should be taken with a heavy dose of salt.

After all, Sweeney as Black Cat? The highly flirty cat burglar whose costume features some of the most prominent cleavage in all of comic book-dom?

Let’s just say that when things sound too good to be true, often times, that absolutely turns out to be the case.

But conversely, for those looking for hope as to Sweeney’s casting: In light of the fact that No Way Home actually gave the fans largely what they wanted out of the multiversal crossover, there does exist a legitimate possibility that the actress may legitimately take to the New York City skyline alongside Tom Holland’s version of the wall-crawler.

Black Cat makes her comic book debut in Amazing Spider-Man Vol. 1 #194 “Never Let the Black Cat Cross Your Path!” (1979), Marvel Comics. Words by Marv Wolfman, art by Keith Pollard, Frank Giacoia, Ben Sean, and John Costanza

And though this uncertainty makes it unclear as to just what audiences can expect from Spider-Man 4, a quick glance at the current state of the MCU suggests that, at the very least, the film will deal with both Peter’s new ‘identity-less’ existence (courtesy of Dr. Strange), as well as his position as one of the last heroes from the Battle for Earth to still be actively super-heroing.

There also exists the distinct possibility that the film will address the Symbiote remnant left behind by Tom Hardy’s Eddy Brock following his temporary vacation to the MCU.

Peter Parker (Tom Holland) asks Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to make everyone forget who he is in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), Marvel Entertainment

Oh, and if things all go right, we’ll also get more of that absolutely incredible costume seen at the end of No Way Home.

Ultimately, whether or not Sweeney will get the chance to actually wear a superhero suit for more than a one-minute flashback (Seriously, Madame Web‘s tease of its featuring of a trio of fully-costumed Spider-women has to be one of the biggest bait and switches in the history of film marketing), remains to be officially confirmed.

Black Cat pulls off another heist on J. Scott Campbell’s cover to Black Cat Vol. 1 #2 “Holiest of Holies, Part One” (2019), Marvel Comics

