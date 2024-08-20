Shueisha Announces Long-Awaited ‘Witch Watch’ Anime Adaptation, Mangaka Kenta Shinohara Says He Will Be Heavily Involved In Series Production

Nico Wakatsuki (Rina Kawaguchi) works her magic in Witch Watch (2025), Bibury Animation Studios

At long last, Shueisha has finally decided to cast their magic on and announce that mangaka Kenta Shinohara’s whimsical slice of life manga Witch Watch will finally be receiving an anime adaptation.

Nico Wakatsuki (Rina Kawaguchi) in Witch Watch (2025), Bibury Animation Studios

The latest work from the Sket Dance and Astra Lost in Space mangaka, Witch Watch is a whimsical romantic comedy that focuses on the daily life of the klutzy witch Nico Wakatsuki (CV: Rina Kawaguchi – Ai Kamiyo in Dark Gathering), who after completing her six-year training in the Witches’ Holy Land receives word that her own mother’s divination abilities have predicted that a major disaster will soon befall the young magic user.

To prevent the prophecy from true, Niko is sent to live with ogre familiar Morihito Otogi (CV: Ryouta Suzuki -Heisuke Mashimo in Sakamoto Days) – who also happens to be her childhood crush.

Morihito Otogi (Ryouta Suzuki) in Witch Watch (2025), Bibury Animation Studios

In announcing Witch Watch‘s anime adaptation, series production studio Bibury Animation released a 50 second teaser trailer to the series’ newly launched website, its contents showcasing both the moment when a broom-riding Nico literallycrashes back into Moirihito’s life as well as the rest of the series main cast, including Nico’s Tengo familiar Kanshi Kazamatsuri (CV: Kouhei Amasaki – Rozé in Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture), the hipster werewolf Keigo Megumi (CV: Kaito Ishikawa – Jin Enjouji in Dandadan), and the fellow witch Nemu Miyao (CV: Tomori Kusunoki – Karen Kohiruimaki in Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online II).

Alongside the aforementioned Bibury Animation Studios, the series’ production team will also include productiob studio Bit grooove promotion (Blue Lock), director Hiroshi Ikehata (Kiratto Pri☆chan), script-writer Deko Akao (Komi Can’t Communicate), and character designer Haruko Iizuka (Horimiya).

TVアニメ『ウィッチウォッチ』ティザーPV｜2025年4月TVアニメ化決定！

Offering a statement in honor of his series being given the animated treatment, Shinohara told the anime’s official website, “While drawing the manuscript every week, I often thought to myself, ‘This episode would be so interesting if it were made into an anime'”.

“I am convinced that this work, which has magic as its motif, will become even more enjoyable many times over with the addition of movement and voice,” he then predicted. “I can’t wait to see how Nico’s magic, Morihito’s acting, and Kanshi’s movements turn out.”

Nico Wakatsuki casts the ani-maker spell in Witch Watch Chapter 167 “Enter the Animation” (2024), Shueisha. Words and Art by Kenta Shinohara.

Shinohara also confirmed that he had decided to be heavily involved in every aspect of the Witch Watch anime’s production, informing fans, “I read everything from the script to the storyboards. I may have inconvenienced the director and other studio members as I am quite a picky author. Still, I believe that sharing with everyone on set the things that I am able to notice because I am the author of the original work and the things that I want to pay close attention to will lead to the quality of the work.”

“The voice actors are the best of the best, and were selected through thorough auditions, he added. ” Please rest assured about the casting. (Miharu has not yet been decided, so we are still looking for a role).”

Drawing his words to a close, Shinohara ultimately emphasized, “All of us are working together to make this production a success. Please look forward to the broadcast and keep an eye out for new information in the future.”

Per the series’ debut trailer, Witch Watch is slated to premiere in April 2025.

Morihito Otogi realizes he’s in an anime in Witch Watch Chapter 167 “Enter the Animation” (2024), Shueisha. Words and Art by Kenta Shinohara via Digital Issue

