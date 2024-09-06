James Gunn Attempts To Assure Fans With His Track Record That ‘Superman’ Visual Effects Will Look Better Than Those In ‘The Flash’

A rubbery CG Nic Cage Superman Lives in The Flash (2023), Warner Bros. Pictures

The visual effects work on The Flash and its cohort releases was immeasurably and verifiably rushed, putting a black mark on the dying days of the DCEU. Zack Snyder’s retooled universe came to an ugly and embarrassing end soon after The Scarlet Speedster tripped at the finish line with nothing to show for it.

Superman (Nicolas Cage) emerges victorious against a giant spider in The Flash (2023), Warner Bros. Entertainment

James Gunn is amid a full reboot that begins with Creature Commandos, but it will really kick off with Superman next summer, directed by the man himself. He and DC Studios haven’t even gotten started. Despite this, there is a fear we could get more of the same setbacks.

Gunn, however, doesn’t want anyone betting on that and assures skeptics his VFX artists will have enough time to finish their work on the Man of Steel as they always have during his career.

Jonathan Kent (Kevin Costner) sacrifices himself for no reason in Man of Steel (2013), Warner Bros. Entertainment

“If you do some research you’ll see my films have always taken a different approach and I’ve always given my VFX artist-collaborators time to do their jobs properly and the respect they deserve. And the quality of the VFX in those films is uniformly great because of it (and because my friends at Weta and Framestore and ILM and more are amazingly talented),” Gunn explained on Threads.

Superman wrapped a full year before its release to give it every advantage to be as good as possible, according to Gunn, who also said the MOS’s spinoff, Supergirl starring Milly Alcock, will be handled the same way.

James Gunn (@jamesgunn) replies to a question via Threads

“This is why we wrapped on Superman a year before release and why they’ve been hard at work on many shots for months before that,” he added in a reply. “This is why we start heartily editing during the shoot. It’s why I prepare so vigorously and why we only shoot finished screenplays. And Supergirl, which I’m not directing, is being handled the same way. I can’t praise the VFX artists that help us create magic enough.”

Superman still isn’t a guaranteed hit, let alone a perfect movie, but if Gunn has learned from the mistakes of his predecessors, there is a sense of hope – which Big Blue is ideally all about.

James Gunn (@jamesgunn) on Superman VFX via Threads

