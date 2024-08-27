Zack Snyder Wants To Give David Corenswet’s Superman Suit A Chance And Could Make Nice With His Old Studio: “I Love Warner Brothers”

Man of Steel director Zack Snyder has nothing to do with Superman presently, but in a recent interview, he expressed nothing but grace and open-mindedness to the upcoming James Gunn movie and David Corenswet’s polarizing costume.

“I’m gonna say that: let’s see it in the movie,” he answered The Hollywood Handle when asked. “I’m interested to see how it works, you know, as a piece of storytelling. Yeah. But I am excited. I’m excited to see it.”

His talk with the site soon turned, naturally, to what involvement Snyder could have with DC again, starting with proposed graphic novel sequels to his Justice League.

The storyboards exist and they could be written one day, but the current workload facing Zack Snyder and his co-writer Scott Snyder, who was an influence aesthetically on the DCEU, is getting in the way.

“Yeah, I mean, the truth is we were just talking about like, wouldn’t it be cool to do something together, you know? Scott’s just been a great inspiration for us in the movies. And I think he’s a really great artist. Truth is, I’ve been so busy on Rebel Moon that I haven’t really had a chance to,” the former said.

“I never say never to anything. I would never say that there’s no chance, I just honestly haven’t had a chance to timing-wise, to think about it,” Snyder continued.

Never saying “never” is a cliche but it is true in how it applies to Zack Snyder at the moment. No one ever thought he would work for either again, but doors are opening for the filmmaker again at DC and its parent, Warner Bros. Discovery.

They are reteaming with Snyder for a 300 TV series that’s still in early development, but if it gets off the ground, the project could get people to forget a lot of the strife surrounding the completion of The Snyder Cut of JL.

“We’ve been talking about doing this 300 show and the great news is that because Warner Brothers was our studio that we did the movie with, they’re the first people that we would approach in regard to making the series and they were just receptive and into it,” he said.

“So it’s been really nice and organic, I love Warner Brothers, you know, honestly as a studio, I love the logo. I love the pedigree,” he added. “I spent 10 years there, so I have a great affection for the place. So, yeah, it could be cool.”

“Cool” is right, though not in the way he thinks. Now might be a good time to check the temperature in Gehenna.

