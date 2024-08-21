Zack Snyder Comments On Henry Cavill’s Cameo In ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ And Actor’s MCU Potential – “I Always Think You Could Have More Henry”

A resurrected Superman (Henry Cavill) recovers from an attack in Justice League (2017), Warner Bros. Pictures

Henry Cavill was unceremoniously divested of Superman’s cape and ousted from the DCU but may be MCU bound after appearing for a cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine as a variant of the Canucklehead dubbed the “Cavillrine.”

Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) find themselves the captives of Cassandra Nova (Emma Corin) in Deadpool & Wolverine (2024), Marvel Entertainment

If the former Man of Steel goes places in this part, his old director Zack Snyder sees that prospect as a good thing. More Cavill is always good, Snyder says.

“Well, Henry is an amazing Superman to me, obviously. I hired him. I wanted him to be Superman. So any coins left on the table are unfortunate, and in that way, it would be great to have more Henry. I always think you could have more Henry,” he said to The Hollywood Reporter (via Screen Rant).

Zack Snyder Shares His Hollywood Firsts From ‘Dawn of the Dead’ & ‘300’ to ‘Rebel Moon’ (2023) via The Hollywood Reporter YouTube

Snyder admitted he hadn’t seen Deadpool & Wolverine by the time he was interviewed, but he heard about Cavill’s cameo and said it “Sounds fun.” He then responded with a grin when told Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) joked Marvel would treat Cavill better than DC/Warner Bros.

Cavill hasn’t said much about his cameo since it went viral as a component of what’s become the biggest R-rated movie of all time outside remarks concerning his prep. This includes an Instagram post commenting on his shaving habits for Wolvie in a sly jab at WB and their approved version of Justice League.

You are all overly familiar with the “Mustache-gate” brought on by a contractual obligation to keep his lip fuzz for Mission: Impossible – Fallout that made reshoots for JL more complicated. We won’t rehash it and will let Cavill’s words do the talking. “To be safe, I shaved the mustache off for this one. Just the mustache,” he wrote.

The rubbery-looking CG top lip, and disturbing smile, that resulted in some shots became a meme but it wasn’t what hurt the actor’s chances of staying Superman. The real damage was done by the coming reboot from the new DC Studios and DCU. Blame can also go to the lack of leadership and transparency at WB.

Superman (Henry Cavill) answers some questions from kids in Justice League (2017), Warner Bros. Pictures

Marvel could be a greener pasture for Henry Cavill, but despite any contrary rumors, the future of Cavillrine is still up in the air. Like DC, there’s a possibility they too may tell him “You were just leaving.”

