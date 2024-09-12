Star Wars Lead Ewan McGregor Still Interested In Reprising Role Of Obi-Wan Kenobi: “I Really Do Hope We Get A Chance To Do Another One”

Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) dedicates himself to watching over Luke Skywalker (Grant Freely) in Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 1 Episode 6 (2022), Disney Plus

Despite the nearly fandom-wide panning of his character’s solo Disney Plus series, Star Wars lead Ewan McGregor is still holding out hope that he’ll once again get the chance to step into the sand-filled boots of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor)) attempts to hide from the Inquisitors in Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 1 Episode 1 (2022), Disney Plus

RELATED: Star Wars Lead Ewan McGregor Makes Desperate Plea, Asks Fans To “Write To Disney” For A Second Season Of ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

The actor shared his optimism regarding his franchise future while speaking to Variety’s Todd Gilchrist ahead of the upcoming unveiling of his star-shaped entry on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Asked by his host as to how he initially felt being cast in the role of the Jedi Knight-turned-eventual-Master in the Prequel Trilogy, McGregor explained, “It’s always the same responsibility, to be believable in this character, in this story.

“In the Star Wars world, it was in the early days [with] the technology, and the green screen doesn’t aid the actor,” he noted. “It’s not helpful.”

Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) and Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) prepare for a showdown with Darth Maul (Ray Park) in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999), Lucasfilm

Turning to his own, pre-being-cast-as-Obi-Wan history with the franchise, the Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) star then recalled, “Me and my brother watched the first Star Wars films a million times, like most people my age.”

“They were so important to us,” said McGregor. “So I had to switch something off in my head to be able to cope with the bigness of all that and just get on with it.”

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Sir Alec Guinness) accepts his fate in Star Wars – Episode IV: A New Hope (1977), Lucasfilm

RELATED: ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Star Ewan McGregor Reveals Disney Plus Series Was Originally “Going To Be A Story About Me And Luke”

The actor further reminisced, “I loved, more than anything, getting to know Alec Guinness’ work because I was playing him as a young man.”

“Even now with the series, that’s my personal challenge,” he admitted. “If a take feels a bit like him, I’m happy.”

Following this brief, Midichlorian-laden trip down memory lane, McGregor would ultimately assert that, even after having played the Jedi in multiple projects since first picking up his lightsaber in 1999, “I really do hope we get a chance to do another one” (it’s unclear whether he meant another movie, another season of Obi-Wan Kenobi, or just another chance to play the character in general).

Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) spars with Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) in Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 1 Episode 5 (2022), Disney Plus

This is not the first time McGregor has publicly expressed interest in taking a return trip to a galaxy far, far away.

Speaking to his time working on the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney Plus series during a panel appearance at the 2024 MegaCon Orlando, the actor told attendees, “I’m just so happy that we managed to do it and also that we did it like that.”

“It was originally going to be a movie and I’ve often thought ‘Should it be a movie?’ and I kind of think it’s great that we did it that way, it’s a longer story and hopefully it’s more satisfying as a result,” he detailed. “We got more screen time to weave a story.”

Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) dedicates himself to watching over Luke Skywalker (Grant Freely) in Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 1 Episode 6 (2022), Disney Plus

To this end, McGregor then admitted “I just hope we can do another one.”

“Can everyone write to Disney?” the actor subsequently asked of his audience. “If we just – I’ll give you some email addresses at the end – Just say ‘Dear Disney, let’s have another. Let’s have a bit more of Obi-Wan Kenobi, please.”

NEXT: Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Ewan McGregor Stands Behind Moses Ingram Following Her Claims Of Fan Racism: “If You’re Sending Her Bullying Messages, You’re No Star Wars Fan In My Mind”