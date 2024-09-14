‘Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP’ Director Debunks Accusations Of Censorship, Says Change Of Game Engines Caused Reduction In Jiggle Physics

Despite an accusation to the contrary, Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP director Yoshimi Yasuda has assured players that the recently released remake is 100% uncensored.

This claim that Yasuda and the devs at Dragami Games had gone back on their promise that the game would be unaltered was first raised by Twitter user @Mangalawyer, who on September 11th alleged that protagonist Juliet’s originally generous ‘jiggle physics’ were “missing” from RePOP.

“[The jiggle physics] only work during combat and running in the new ‘uncensored version,'” he told his followers. “It’s unclear if the developers deemed them unrealistic or inappropriate. Other scenes have slight changes.”

In a follow-up tweet, @Mangalawyer shared a “a full comparison of Lollipop Chainsaw REPOP censorship versus the original” – which notably does in fact show that Juliet’s chest in RePOP is less bouncy than before, albeit only slightly – and directly accused Dragami Games of having “toned down Juliet’s physics in the standing position.”

“If it doesn’t matter or is not a big deal, then why change it?” he questioned. “Maybe there isn’t a clear answer. I prefer the original PS3 [release].”

Here is a full comparison of Lollipop Chainsaw REPOP censorship versus the original. The creators toned down Juliet's physics in the standing position. If it doesn't matter or is not a big deal, then why change it? Maybe there isn't a clear answer. I prefer the original PS3

However, in light of the fact that the game was uncensored in every other regard, with even the Seashell Bikini skin and an achievement for peeping up Juliet’s skirt being left untouched, pushed back against @mangalawyer’s theory of deliberate censorship and instead chalked the toned-down physics up to the game’s translation from its original Unreal Engine 3 to the current Unreal Engine 5.

And per Yasuda, it appears these players were right on the money.

Taking to his personal Twitter account on September 13th, Yasuda responded to a number of issues that had been raised regarding the release of RePOP.

First, he addressed the “feedback from players that pricing in different regions of the world has not been thoroughly researched,” assuring those concerned that “We agree with the players and will adjust the prices as soon as possible. We will announce the changes on our SNS, so please stay tuned.”

Archive Link Yoshimi Yasuda (@yasudaD5) via Twitter

From there, Yasuda turned his attention to the various “bug reports” the team had received and promised “[we] are currently working on fixing them.”

“We will not only fix the bugs, but also consider option settings and optimizations,” he added.

It was at this point that the director addressed Juliet’s animations, informing players, “regarding the physics engine, we are using [the physics plugin] KawaiiPhysics as a plugin [for] RePOP because the physics engine used in the original version is not compatible with UE5.”

“The behavior of the physics engine was caused by a bug in the parameters,” he explained. “We will fix it promptly. We are also fixing other graphics bugs. If you notice anything, please contact us”.

Moving away from @Mangalawyer, the director finally addressed the currently-circulating rumor that Dragami Games’ decision to give the game its censored ‘RePOP’ mode was made in exchange for permission to leave its standard mode uncensored.

“I’m disappointed that some influencers and journalists are spreading false news, such as the suggestion that I proposed RePOP mode as a censored mode and negotiated to make the original mode uncensored,” he wrote. “The fact is that we have obtained ESRB approval for the game specifications you are playing now, applied to the platformer, and obtained release approval without receiving any correction instructions from all the platformers.”

“This is the same as what I told you before, and I honestly shared this fact with the game users,” he bluntly concluded. “If someone is trying to twist the story about the uncensored version of Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP to suit their own purposes, I will protest.”

Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP, in all its uncensored glory, is now available on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms.

