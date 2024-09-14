Neil Gaiman Projects Including ‘Dead Boy Detectives’ And ‘Good Omens’ Are Canceled Or Paused By Studios Amid Allegations Against Him

Jayden Revri and George Rextrew are dead and boys and detectives in Dead Boy Detectives (2024), Netflix

Neil Gaiman’s material is falling out of favor as a result of the allegations of sexual impropriety lodged against him. Series and also a motion pictures based on his works being either axed or put on hold one by one.

Good Omens Creator Neil Gaiman attends New York Comic Con 2018 Photo Credit: Todd Williamson

RELATED: Rumor: ‘Sandman’ Actor Boyd Holbrook Playing Harvey Dent In ‘The Batman – Part 2’

According to Animation World Network, Sandman spinoff Dead Boy Detectives, for one, has been canceled after one season despite good ratings and decent reviews. This comes as a surprise to fans and people working on the show, but it fits the growing pattern.

Meanwhile, over at Amazon, the future of Good Omens was tossed up in the air as production on the third season was halted. Deadline says “discussions about possible production changes” are taking place, but there is no telling what that could mean.

The Sandman. Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer Morningstar in episode 104 of The Sandman. Cr. Laurence Cendrowicz/Netflix © 2022

RELATED: Neil Gaiman Explains Why He Joined WGA Picket Line: “For Me The Biggest Thing Was Just Wanting There To Be Another Generation Of TV Writers And Showrunners Who Knew What They Were Doing”

Amazon’s spokespeople aren’t talking and some are left to wonder if this is a bad omen for the show’s future. Reportedly, this upcoming season was the final one anyway so cutting losses is a potential risk.

These developments surrounding Dead Boy Detectives and Good Omens might seem at a glance unrelated to Gaiman’s controversies. However, they came shortly and suspiciously after Disney suspended a feature film based on his story The Graveyard Book, with which he had no direct involvement.

RELATED: Report: Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav Not Pleased With Netflix’s Payment Structures Following ‘The Sandman’ Renewal

Per Indie Wire, the allegations of sexual assault against Gaiman are considered a contributing factor in Disney’s decision, although they haven’t completely disqualified an adaptation of the tale. It’s said the Book could get pulled off the shelf and produced at a later date.

A second season of Sandman might have better luck as it’s still reportedly in development at Netflix despite allegations against Gaiman that were made public this summer. Four women, including one employed as a nanny, came forward with “accounts of rough and degrading sex” with the 63-year-old author.

The Sandman. Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine in episode 103 of The Sandman. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2022

Gaiman “strongly denies any allegations of non-consensual sex,” going as far as saying the nanny’s case lacks substance. New Zealand police agreed and did not pursue her complaint though the four-part podcast Master: the allegations against Neil Gaiman asserts there is more to the story.

NEXT: ‘The Sandman’ Producer Says John Constantine Gender-Swapped For Netflix Series Because Neil Gaiman Wanted It To Be “As Inclusive As Possible”