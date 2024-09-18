‘Black Myth: Wukong’ DLC Rumored For Early 2025 In Time For Chinese New Year – Could Revive Cut Content And Expand Wukong’s Legacy

The Monkey King (TBA) readies his Ruyi Jingu Bang in Black Myth: Wukong (2024), Game Science

The action RPG sensation from Chinese studio Game Science, Black Myth: Wukong, may be receiving its first major expansion as early as January 2025, just in time for the Chinese New Year. The news comes from gaming industry analyst Daniel Camilo, who is deeply invested in the Chinese market. According to reports, new content will hit the market towards the end of January or possibly in the weeks following.

Archive Link Daniel Camilo x

Camilo, in a recent social media post, suggested that Black Myth: Wukong‘s expansion is being prepared for an early 2025 launch. This will give players more of the fast-paced, boss-rush action that has made the game a global success.

However, Camilo predicts that only about 20% of the game’s total user base, which currently stands at an impressive 20 million copies sold, would opt for the DLC. His reasoning behind such low numbers is a possible drop-off in interest among Chinese players, due to the passage of time and the challenging gameplay of the title.

Black Myth: Wukong took the gaming world by storm when it launched in August 2024. It quickly climbed Steam’s all-time most-played list, breaking all records with over 2.4 million concurrent players within just hours of release.

Archive Link Daniel Camilo X

Developed by China-based studio Game Science, Black Myth: Wukong is praised for its stunning visuals inspired by Chinese mythology, perfectly blended into Soulsborne combat mechanics. Its success propelled it into the conversation as a potential Game of the Year contender. Considering all this, it is no surprise that Game Science is already working on new content.

The Destined One battling Bullguard in Black Myth: Wukong (2024), Game Science

Speaking of the visuals, the game is set in a mythical world inspired by classical Chinese folklore, taking players to a beautifully detailed world full of culturally and historically important landmarks. Such locations as the Yungang Grottoes, Nanchan Temple, and Stork Tower all make appearances in the game, grounding the fantastical story in real-world landmarks from China’s Shanxi and Fujian Provinces.

The story of Black Myth: Wukong follows The Destined One, set on a quest to revive Sun Wukong, the legendary Monkey King. With numerous boss fights along the way, the player will uncover secrets tied to Wukong’s past. Like in Soulsborne games, the lore is revealed as the story progresses in tiny bits, prompting players to further exploration through Chinese mythology.

The Destined One fighting the scorpion Lord in Black Myth: Wukong (2024), Game Science

The DLC was reportedly part of the plan from the start, but Game Science kept quiet until the game broke out to massive success.

Early drafts for Black Myth: Wukong featured 15 chapters, though only six made it into the final game. This is one way to go with the DLC, with some of the cut content returning with the expansion, adding new chapters that could deepen the story.

The DLC might also continue the journey of the Destined One as Wukong’s successor. The game ends with multiple possible outcomes, and the DLC could explore what comes next. Perhaps we’ll see how the Destined One fulfills their new role or even faces new challenges. Other cut scenes, like Wukong’s battle with celestial armies, could also find a place in the expansion.

The Monkey King (Mark Takeshi Ota) readies his Ruyi Jingu Bang in Black Myth: Wukong (2024), Game Science

Although a DLC arriving just six months after a game that took seven years to develop might seem unrealistic, it is important to note that Game Science isn’t the same studio it was. It has evolved significantly since its inception, growing in size and ambition after the massive success of its first AAA title. With this growth, the studio now has the resources and drive to push the game even further.

While Game Science hasn’t confirmed anything on the DLC, it will happen inevitably. If the speculation by Camilo holds true, players could be stepping back into Wukong’s mythical world sooner than expected.