CEO Of ‘Space Marine 2’ Dev Saber Interactive Appears To Confirm He Authored Comment Criticizing Modern Gaming Industry For “Overblown Attempts At Messaging Or Imposing Morals On Gamers”

In putting an end to the speculation surrounding his post, Saber Interactive CEO Matthew Karch has all-but-explicitly-confirmed that it was him, not any sort of anonymous troll, who recently called out the overbearingly wokescold nature of the modern video game industry.

As previously reported, in response to a recent video from popular streamer Asmongold in which the content creator reacted to YouTuber Legendary Drops’ original video ‘Space Marine 2 is a reminder of what we los”, Karch himself appeared to turn out in the comments section to reveal, “Hey man. CEO of Saber here. I love your videos. When we signed the deal to make Space Marine 2, all I wanted was a throwback game.”

“We had the chance to work on something which by its nature was ‘old school’,” he explained via his supposed personal YouTube account. “I can’t even comprehend many of the current games that we play these days. They are too complex and too much of an investment. We worked on Halo back in the day, and that game could be distilled down to the simplest of shooting loops, but it was entirely addicting. That is what we wanted to recapture.”

“I hope that games like Space Marine 2 and [Black Myth:] Wukong are the start of a reversion to a time when games were simply about fun and immersion,” he added. “I spent some time as Chief Operating Officer at Embracer and I saw games there that made me want to cry with their overblown attempts at messaging or imposing morals on gamers. We just want to do some glory kills and get the heart rate up a little. For me that is what games should be about.”

At the time of the comment’s posting, whether or not it was actually written by Karch could not be verified, as the YouTube account contained absolutely no identifying information that could not have been obtained from publicly available sources.

However, the CEO has now seemingly admitted that he was, in fact, the comment’s author.

On September 17th, The Games Fund managing partner Ilia Eremeev shared a 4chan repost of Karch’s supposed comment to his personal LinkedIn page and declared, “One of the coolest things I’ve read recently. WH40k Space Marine 2 is a badass game, we played it in co-op with [fellow The Games Fung managing partner] Maria Kochmola and had tons of fun.”

Proceeding to directly tag Karch himself, Eremeev added, “So refreshing to see Matthew Karch engaging with the community. Based CEO. I wish big companies will hear the community and their customers, you know, PLAYERS, and not just shareholders.”

The Game Fund managing partner Ilia Eremeev shares Matthew Karch’s alleged insight into ‘Space Marine 2’ via LinkedIn

In response to Eremeev’s praise, Karch cheekily observed, “Whoever wrote that seems pretty sharp.”

Saber Interactive CEO Matthew Karch appears to confirm his authorship of the public callout bearing his name via LinkedIn

And if that’s not the closest thing to a non-legally binding confession as one can give, I’m not sure what is.

Players interested in serving the God-Emperor can pick up Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms.

