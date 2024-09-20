Fans Question The Need For Disney’s Upcoming Dedicated ‘Star Wars’ And MCU Channel

Osha (Amandla Stenberg) wields Master Sol's (Lee Jung-jae) now-red lightsaber in The Acolyte Season 1 Episode 8 "The Acolyte" (2024), Disney

Disney’s streaming service Disney+ has sparked a mixed reaction after announcing a Star Wars and Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) channel on the platform. The channel, Hits and Heroes, will be dedicated to films and content from the Star Wars and Marvel catalogs.

According to Bloomberg, in addition to Hits and Heroes, the Mouse House is introducing three other always-on channels to the streaming service for premium subscribers, including a nostalgia channel called Throwbacks, a documentary channel called Real Life, and a seasonal channel called Hallowstream. The content will play on a 24/7 loop and will be updated monthly.

The media company’s reported goal in expanding to live-streaming is to compete with other services by increasing subscriptions and viewership on the platform. As of July, Disney+ and Hulu accounted for under 5% of all viewing shares compared to its competitors, whose shares increased.

In addition to fans of the franchises questioning Disney’s intentions behind giving Star Wars and the MCU its own channel, questions were also raised about dedicating an entire channel to Lucasfilm content following its recent failures. At least one clever observer thought this entire plan was merely begging the question.

Last month, Disney announced that its new show The Acolyte would not be renewed for a second season.

The show, created by Leslye Headland, is a Star Wars spinoff featuring a diverse cast and follows a Jedi Master and his former Padawan learner as they investigate a series of crimes.

Although the sci-fi series rounded out with a 78% approval rating from critics, audiences did not react as favorably, rating it only 18% on Rotten Tomatoes for being “feminist” and “woke.”

Similarly, the franchise sparked controversy from die-hard fans in 2015 after the introduction of Rey in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

The character, played by British actress Daisy Ridley, has often been described by critics as a “Mary Sue” for being equal to men in her abilities, including piloting the Millennium Falcon by herself and knowing how to use a lightsaber without training.

“Mary Sue is a term used to describe a fictional character, usually female, who is seen as too perfect and almost boring for lack of flaws,” according to Dictionary.com.

Despite many fans expressing their disappointment with the direction the Star Wars franchise has taken in recent years, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy doubled down in an interview with the The New York Times, citing sexism as a reason for the criticisms.

“Operating within these giant franchises now, with social media and the level of expectation — it’s terrifying,” she said. “I think Leslye has struggled a little bit with it. I think a lot of the women who step into Star Wars struggle with this a bit more. Because of the fan base being so male-dominated, they sometimes get attacked in ways that can be quite personal. My belief is that storytelling does need to be representative of all people. That’s an easy decision for me.”

“As a fan myself, I know how frustrating some Star Wars storytelling in the past has been. I’ve felt it myself. I stand by my empathy for Star Wars fans. But I want to be clear. Anyone who engages in bigotry, racism or hate speech…I don’t consider a fan,” she continued, adding that she’s accepted that she can’t please everyone.

