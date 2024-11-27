Classic Tale ‘Anne Of Green Gables’ Returns In New Anime Adaptation ‘Anne Shirley’ By Answer Studio

Anne waits for her new series to arrive in Anne of Green Gables Episode 1 "Matthew Cuthbert is Surprised," (1979), Nippon Animation

Over 70 years after the novel’s Japanese debut, Japanese television broadcast network NHK revealed that Lucy Maud Montgomery’s 1908 classic coming of age novel Anne of Green Gables is receiving a new anime dubbed “Anne Shirley.”

The silhouette of Anne’s horse and carriage in the intro of Anne of Green Gables Episode 1 “Matthew Cuthbert is Surprised,” (1979), Nippon Animation

Produced by the Answer Studio, the one responsible for Suzume and Your Name, Anne Shirley is a coming of age tale that’s said to depict “Anne Shirley, Diana Barry and their friends living and thriving in harmony with the beautiful nature.”

NHK reports that over the course of the series, the titular character’s growth will be depicted in three pillars, one being Anne’s bond with the Cuthbert family.

Anne is all sunshine and flowers in the intro of Anne of Green Gables Episode 2 “Marilla Cuthbert is Surprised” (1979), Nippon Animation

“The diversity depicted in the original story is carefully portrayed through the process of the three becoming a family,” says NHK. Anne and Diana’s friendship shall follow, the site continues, “The importance of best friends, and the friendship that transcends changes in each other’s circumstances as they grow up.”

The the romance between Anne and love interest Gilbert Blythe will also flourish. “From rivals to friends, and finally to the realization of love, is the climax of the work,” it says.

Released in 1979 and produced by Nippon Animation, the Anne of Green Gables 50-episode anime was the fifth entry in the studio’s World Masterpiece Theater series, which released 26 anime versions of classic novels from around the world.

‘Anne Shirley’ first Look via Shoujo Crave on Bluesky

Ten years later, a compilation film titled Akage no Anne: Green Gables e no Michi (“Red-haired Anne: Road to Green Gables“), which served as a recap of the anime’s first six episodes, was released on VHS.

In 2009, Nippon Animation released a prequel series Kon’nichiwa Anne: Before Green Gables. Adapted from Budge Wilson’s book commemorating the novel’s 100th anniversary, the 39-episode prequel depicts Anne’s difficult life prior to being sent to the Cuthbert family.

Anne meets cold weather in the intro of Anne of Green Gables Episode 1 “Matthew Cuthbert is Surprised,” (1979), Nippon Animation

Now a whole new generation will be introduced to this classic tale as Anne Shirley is scheduled to air on NHK’s Educational Television channel in April of 2025.

