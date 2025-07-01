3D Artist Gives Popular Showa Godzilla Foe Gigan A Design Perfect For The MonsterVerse

Gigan does his best Beavis impression in Godzilla vs. Gigan (1972), Toho Co. Ltd.

Either SpaceGodzilla is a lock for Godzilla x Kong: Supernova, or we’re kidding ourselves. Should the latter be the case, it’s not so bad. The door opens for another iconic foe to rumble with the G-Man and The Eighth Wonder – one that also comes from space and that fans want to see in an American movie based on Toho’s characters.

An Earth-threatening situation arises in the Godzilla x Kong: Supernova teaser (2025), Warner Bros./Legendary Pictures

Some are already hoping for this one, and although there’s no clear indication he might descend on the Earth, there is a fan-made design of Gigan that would perfectly fit in Legendary’s MonsterVerse. The design comes from 3D artist Jared Modina, who wowed us a while ago with his work on the scrapped opponent for the King of the Monsters in 2014, Rokmutul.

Modina takes Gigan’s Showa design from the early 1970s and goes for a leaner, more organic look. “The overall design is primarily inspired by the Showa design and a more organic look and less cyborg. I wanted the metallic parts to look as if they are part of Gigan’s anatomy. Pretty much biomechanic before he becomes full cyborg,” Modina wrote in his Instagram post.

Jared Modina (@jaredmodina.design) via Instagram

“I didn’t change much of his design besides his proportions since his design is already perfect. Gigan doesn’t need [to] look biologically realistic or like an animal,” he continued, “he’s an alien Kaiju. I only wanted him to look fast, sleek and agile since he’ll mostly spend his time flying when [fighting] Godzilla and Mothra”.

Earlier in his post, Modina said, “Here’s my take on a more organic Gigan based on the Showa design. I did do a MV Gigan back in 2023 but it was based more on the 2004 design. I think I’ll redo that design in the future.” Gigan debuted in 1972’s Godzilla vs. Gigan, which also featured Ghidorah and Anguirus. His look and proportions were based on dinosaurs and fowl. To this day, he’s referred to as a “Cyborg Chicken Monster.”

Jared Modina (@jaredmodina.design) via Instagram

In 2004, he appeared for only a third and final time in Godzilla: Final Wars to close out the Millennium Era. At first, Gigan’s arrival is treated like a big deal, but he lost the final boss spot to Monster X, which turned out to be a new variant of Ghidorah (the Keizer) in disguise. Gigan does get to fight Mothra and Godzilla on the upside, even though he’s decapitated twice in humiliating fashion. At least he got an upgrade with forked chainsaws.

Social media has broached the idea that Godzilla x Kong: Supernova’s title card secretly gives away a Gigan tease. The reddish light bathing it could emanate from Gigan’s Cyclops-like visor, according to one theory that requires ignoring all the SpaceGodzilla clues. Alas, there’s a risk those could be misdirection, and Legendary may have other plans.

Jared Modina (@jaredmodina.design) via Instagram

That would deflate a lot of sails, but the good news is that we have a striking MV design for Gigan, which, though unofficial, would be interesting to see on the big screen. But if we do get SpaceGodzilla, Modina’s imagination has us covered there, too. Feast your eyes on that “sculpt” here.

