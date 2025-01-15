Fan Art Gives Breathtakingly Detailed Life To A Monster That Went Unused In Gareth Edwards’s ‘Godzilla’

Godzilla gives the Golden Gate Bridge troubled water in Godzilla (2014), Legendary Pictures

Godzilla (2014) directed by Gareth Edwards brought the King of the Monsters back in a big way and established the MonsterVerse we know today. However, the film is not without faults as shocking as that might be to read or hear.

Godzilla outside a bunker in San Francisco in trailer for Godzilla (2014), Legendary Pictures

The trailer, you may recall, came with some misdirection as it showed glimpses of the MUTOs and their destruction, but gave no impression Godzilla was fighting other monsters though he has a habit. The initial teaser in 2013 was even more ambiguous, showing fallen potential foes with no sign of either MUTO.

Neither dead creature showed up in the final film though they left an impression on many fans. One of them, a 3D artist, is such an adorer that he made concept art of one of the monsters, and it is, in a word, jaw-dropping.

Godzilla in the Godzilla (2014) Comic-Con Teaser via Joe-Astro, YouTube

Jared Modina paid tribute to the little-known Titan Rokmutul with a highly detailed rendering he posted on his ArtStation page. After viewing it from every angle provided, you might also wish this beast made the cut.

“[Here’s] my redesign for one of the scrapped kaiju from Godzilla 2014 Rokmutul,” Modina began in his accompanying post. “I honestly wished we got to see this kaiju in the MonsterVerse. He definitely would’ve made a great antagonist for Godzilla and give one heck of a fight.”

Titanus Rokmutul!



A scrapped Titan from Godzilla (2014) replaced by the MUTOs.



credit: https://t.co/jzoPqjhnWl for their version of the Titan. pic.twitter.com/GNUV9lqpjR — Mr. Goji  (@Mr_goji54) January 12, 2025

He added, “While I do love we got the two MUTO’s, Rokmutul would’ve been a great choice and probably end up with a more intense fight scene. This is actually my favorite sculpt of this series and maybe [my] 3rd favorite of this year.”

The scaly six-legged Triceratops-looking kaiju bears a resemblance to one of Godzilla’s oldest frenemies that Modina certainly noticed. “For my redesign I pretty much kept everything from the concept art but enhanced it by adding more ceratopsian elements especially around Rokmutul’s frill,” he explained.

Shimo floats in for a collision in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2024), Legendary Pictures

“The challenging part was not to make it look like Anguirus but it is similar,” Modina continued, noting, “I feel like Rokmutul would be Anguirus’s evil half brother.” Just going by the spikes, most would confuse Rokmutul for a revamped Anguirus, who hasn’t appeared in the flesh in the MV. (His bones supposedly did, but most missed that, so it doesn’t really count.)

There is a canonical Titan, though, that the creature shares similarities with, too, and she debuted a year ago. “I also decided that Rokmutul should be Shimo’s opposite. Instead of cute and puppy like, Rokmutul should be fierce and nasty. I also wanted the design [to] look like a bit from Monster Hunter in order for it to look like an actual kaiju design and not just a big animal,” said Modina.

Early concept art for Godzilla (2014) where Godzilla would originally fight an enemy named Rokmutul. pic.twitter.com/pwJrlQ6218 — Miregoji | WATCH GODZILLA MINUS ONE (@miregoji326) September 17, 2020

Modina has other lifelike 3D designs of kaiju including Hedorah, Destoroyah, Bagan, Baragon, and of course, Godzilla. As for the subject at hand, Gareth Edwards and Legendary Pictures may have slept on Rokmutul at the time, but the MV is still in full swing and anything can happen. Even Anguirus might show up in the future.

