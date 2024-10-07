Katy O’Brian Joins Glen Powell in Edgar Wright’s Adaptation of ‘The Running Man’

Ben Richards being forced into The Running Man (1987)

The Edgar Wright-directed remake of the original 1987 film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and María Conchita Alonso is expanding its cast. Katy O’Brian is set to join Glen Powell in the film adaptation of Stephen King’s The Running Man.

This according to The Hollywood Reporter on the Paramount Pictures-backed project slated for release on November 21, 2025. The new film will bring King’s dystopian vision of a totalitarian regime, which uses violent game shows to control the masses, to a new generation of moviegoers.

A Dark Future From the Horror Master

The Running Man was originally published in 1982 under the pseudonym Richard Bachman used by Stephen King. And as you can imagine, it presents a bleak picture of America in 2025. The novel’s premise revolves around a desperate man forced to participate in a deadly game show to provide for his sick daughter. In the original film, this was changed to a former soldier framed for massacring a group of civilian protestors.

Contestants are hunted by killers on live television, with the reward for survival being increased cash prizes. The longer they stay alive, the more they earn – but survival is far from easy in a world where the game is rigged. Glen Powell will take on the role of the protagonist, originally played by Schwarzenegger. In it, he will fight for survival against the brutality of The Running Man. O’Brian, meanwhile, will portray one of the show’s contestants, adding depth and intensity to the star-studded cast.

Ben Richards looking over Buzzsaw in The Running Man (1987)

Edgar Wright at the Helm

The film is being helmed by director Edgar Wright who is known for his unique storytelling style and energetic direction. Wright is working with screenwriter Michael Bacall to adapt the novel. This adaptation aims to capture the novel’s core themes of totalitarian control and the manipulation of the media, elements that remain highly relevant in today’s world.

“Wright’s distinctive visual style and penchant for blending dark humor with action make him the perfect director to bring The Running Man to life,” said an industry insider familiar with the project.

How did Showgirls inspire Katy O’Brian on Love Lives Bleeding?, The A.V. Club, via YouTube

Paramount’s Running Bet

The November 2025 release of The Running Man marks Paramount’s investment in bringing powerful and thought-provoking stories to the big screen. The studio’s commitment to adapting Stephen King’s works for film reflects the enduring appeal of the author’s gripping, dystopian narratives.

If you’re interested in seeing the differences between the original film and King’s story, check out the video below:

The Running Man – What’s the Difference? via CineFix – IGN Movies and TV on YouTube

