New ‘Superman’ Rumors Could Reveal The Hammer Of Boravia’s True Identity Is One Of The Man Of Steel’s Oldest And Toughest Foes

Rudy Jones (Brion James) fails to keep a lid on things in Superman: The Animated Series Season 1 Episode 6 "Feeding Time" (1996), Warner Bros. Animation

The wheel at the rumor mill doesn’t quit spinning for Superman as there is more to share about James Gunn’s film beyond the mutant extradimensional monkeys given a task less enviable than replicating the works of Shakespeare. In this case, there are potentially spoiler(y) details emerging that concern one of the story’s key villains.

David Corenswet takes a breather in the snow in Superman | Superman Day – Behind The Scenes Look via DC on YouTube

Earlier, we reported the tentative background behind the fabled Hammer of Boravia, who may be showing up in Metropolis to dish out vengeance against Superman for his intervention in a global conflict. He appears to be one of a few mid-level bosses thrown in the Man of Steel’s path but looks can be deceiving.

According to Daniel Richtman via ComicBookMovie, the Hammer is really Ultraman in essentially a Mark-1 suit worn only at the beginning of the film. He switches to the masked bodysuit with his prominent emblem in the second half.

The supposed Hammer of Boravia breaks out in Superman | Superman Day – Behind The Scenes Look via DC on YouTube

Who’s under that intimidating mask/dome head is still a mystery. Many believe it’s a version of Bizarro, and some say it’s Lex himself, but there are more suspects from the comics that can be considered. One is a name that hasn’t been brought up until now, though his addition would make a lot of sense.

CBM has a theory that a swerve is coming, and Ultraman will be revealed as Parasite. They base this on Ultraman’s costume looking more purple than black in promo art which could be a clue that it’s the energy-hungry bad guy.

Lex is also up to some mad science experiments, including a kaiju we don’t know a whole lot about. A set photo proves he is up to something with an alien-like lifeform. It could be one of his trained monkeys or an early form of the kaiju. Moreover, the kaiju, Parasite, and Ultraman could all be one in the same.

Could be, maybe its whatever this is under the suit pic.twitter.com/0ZeFUllBo9 — DigitalWizard69🩷💜💙 (@Digitalwizard69) April 22, 2025

CBM also thinks it’s possible the giant orb of energy seen closing in on Metropolis in the background of the shot with David Corenswet putting on his boot, and in the teaser trailer, could be some kind of highly evolved final form for the Jim Shooter creation.

This might sound far-fetched, but Parasite was in All-Star Superman, which reportedly serves as a basis for James Gunn’s Superman, and it’s not like the villain hasn’t turned into a giant monster before.

