‘Supergirl’ Writer Ana Nogueira Gets The Wonder Woman Assignment Before The Girl Of Steel Is A Proven Success

Gal Gadot looks to the stars, but doesn't see a Wonderful future at DC in Wonder Woman: 1984 (2020), Warner Bros. Pictures

In what may be a case of putting the cart before the horse, James Gunn is letting Supergirl’s scribe Ana Nogueira pen the Wonder Woman movie that was just announced. This news first appeared in The Wrap as an exclusive and has been circulating since then.

Wonder Woman (TBA) emerges from the shadows in Wonder Woman (TBA), Monolith Productions

Nogueira, who is also an actress and playwright, is becoming a formative figure behind the scenes for the DCU. As well as writing Supergirl, she is also the custodian of the universe’s Teen Titans, which have a live-action adaptation in development.

Tom King is equally as pivotal as he is in the writers’ room, and two projects are based on his work: Supergirl, which is based on his Woman of Tomorrow run, and a Mister Miracle animated series that will see the return of Darkseid and the New Gods.

Mr. Miracle (Ioan Gruffudd) escapes a death trap of his own making in front of Big Barda (Farrah Forke) in Justice League Unlimited Season 2 Episode 2 “The Ties That Bind” (2005), Warner Bros. Animation

Originally, the only Wonder Woman-related thing to be announced as part of the Gods and Monsters slate was a series about Paradise Island that has the drama and seedy intrigue of Game of Thrones. It was called Paradise Lost, but that may have changed.

Last month, Gunn revealed the new Wonder Woman movie was being written, per Variety, following reports that it was being“fast-tracked.” Gunn disputed the use of that term, but said in Rolling Stone that the film was a priority. He also hinted there was more than one writer, which means Nogueira could be working with someone else.

JAMES GUNN on recent reports that he'd followed ADRIA ARJONA on instagram:



"She was in a movie that I made seven years ago, we've been friends and have known each other since that time, I followed her then, I didn't just follow her" https://t.co/syYGYS3y1b pic.twitter.com/3YWcKeUJwg — D🅰️ve (@DaveTheAnodite) June 30, 2025

Casting is not seen as urgent at this stage, but it’s a foregone conclusion that Gal Gadot won’t reprise Diana Prince any more than Henry Cavill will be Superman again. Morbius star Adria Arjona is a favorite and might be on Gunn’s shortlist.

“I follow Adria on Instagram, but everybody came out, ‘He just followed her, that means she’s Wonder Woman,’” Gunn told Extra recently. “She’d be a great Wonder Woman, by the way.”

Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona) holds her newborn child in Andor Season 2 Episode 12 “Jedha, Kyber, Erso” (2025), Lucasfilm

Progress on the next Wonder Woman is great for those who care, and Gunn may wait for a polished script, but excitement can be premature, and patience doesn’t always pay off. He trusts Nogueira with multiple crucial projects before her first try, Supergirl, can be called a success. What if it flops worse than they can anticipate? What then?

