‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’ Review: A Video Game Adaptation for the Ages

The Sonic films have heavily catered to fans ever since Sonic’s horrid design was changed to look more like how he is in the video games. Things are always altered in movies when they transition from their source material to the big screen, but the Sonic changes seem so minor for the films as they’ve now made three successful films that almost entirely cater to those who have loved Sonic from the start.

Playing dual roles in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Jim Carrey is undoubtedly the best live-action cast member of the Sonic franchise (Knuckles is still the go-to CGI character for comedic relief). He was on the verge of retirement after Sonic the Hedgehog 2 but returned for Sonic 3.

Other than needing to stick to a story that was thought out beforehand, Carrey has to be given a ton of creative freedom as Robotnik. Even with a lucrative career like his, finding a relationship with a filmmaker that allows Carrey to come to work with almost no restrictions is something special.

Playing both Ivo Robotnik and his grandfather, Gerald, could have been much simpler for another actor. But Carrey helped create an entirely new character that required him to play two different roles. Carrey is also an artistic consultant on the film and helped craft the prosthetic and look for each Robotnik character.

Everything CGI in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 keeps the cartoonish design the franchise is known for while looking genuine and intricate enough to exist in the real world. One of the reasons Sonic 3 looks as good as it does is that 25 visual effects studios (five are uncredited) brought the film to life.

In comparison, Sonic 2 had 20 VFX studios as part of the staff, while the original film only had 11. Sonic 3 is the first film of the franchise where Industrial Light and Magic was the main studio behind the visual effects. In this film, colored CGI hair and quills look unbelievably realistic. Shadow’s chest hair looks almost feline-like, and it’s difficult to fight the urge to want to pet him.

Shadow’s introduction in Tokyo is overwhelmingly badass. Even if you don’t take all of the ass-kicking into consideration, Shadow is covered in water at the beginning of the film, thanks to waking up from stasis, followed by roaming the streets of Tokyo in the rain. The lighting and water drop rendering on him is so freaking good.

I only played the Sega Genesis Sonic games at friends’ houses because I never owned one (I was a Super NES baby through and through), so anything that references Sonic material on Dreamcast and beyond is only vaguely familiar to me. However, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has some of the most entertaining cinematic action sequences of the year.

Early on, the giant robot crab that Team Sonic finds Robotnik in is way too cool, as is the battle in space at the end with all of the G.U.N. Hunters. Even if you aren’t a fan of Keanu Reeves’ acting, Shadow is a cool character with insane powers, and every action sequence with him is fantastic.

The main issue that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has is that its more tender moments feel so lopsided. Heartfelt speeches and emotional monologues come off as sappy, and longwinded, and seem like they were ripped from the Hallmark Channel. Apart from catalyzing Shadow’s tragic past, Maria has no character development whatsoever. While the film is telling Shadow’s story and not Maria’s, her fate doesn’t have much of an effect on the audience, especially if you’re not entirely invested in the video games.

Teasing Sonic characters that haven’t jumped into the movies yet has officially run its course. The after-credits sequences for the past three Sonic films are all the same; they introduce new characters for the next film. With a fourth film confirmed, it would be nice to see new character teases as Easter eggs in the actual film and something with a bit more weight buried within the end credits.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is the best, most entertaining, crowd-pleasing, and hilarious Sonic film to date. This sequel is a ridiculously fun blue streak of an action comedy. Jim Carrey is having the time of his life as Robotnik.

