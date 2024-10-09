Rumor: Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel To Serve As “One Of The Main Characters” In ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

It seems you can’t keep a good Kree down – not even if their last box-office outing was an unmitigated disaster.

According to a new rumor riding on the internet winds, despite the failure of The Marvels, Brie Larson will not only reprise her role as Captain Marvel for Avengers: Doomsday, but she will also serve as one of the film’s “main characters”.

This hint as to the cosmic heroine’s potential Marvel Cinematic Universe future was first brought to light courtesy of a recent reader Q&A session held by The Cosmic Circus‘ Alex Perez.

At one point during the session, Perez was pressed by one of the outlet’s fans as to whether or not “we could see Captain Marvel soon, maybe in like Spider-Man 4, Captain America 4 and Shang-Chi 2, [the latter] since Brie Larson’s best friend [Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton, who has cast Larson in many of his own films] is directing”.

In turn, Perez explained, “It wouldn’t be surprised if she showed up in Spider-Man 4 tbh, however, your best bet for the next appearance will be in Avengers: Doomsday, where she’ll be one of the main characters in that movie.”

On the subject of Larson’s return, The Cosmic Circus contributor was then asked by another user, “Is Captain Marvel going to be a lead or a leading avenger in Doomsday & Secret Wars? [as] I’ve heard rumors of her having a big role in both movies and hopefully none of that got scrapped”.

Building upon his previous confirmation of her participation in the crossover duology, Perez added, “She will be one of the leading Avengers in these movies, yes.”

Interestingly, should it occur, this supposed boost to Carol Danvers’ in-universe profile would come in the wake of Marvel Studios scrapping their plans to have the heroine serve as one of the MCU’s three ‘main faces’ in its post-Endgame era.

As first detailed to the public by authors Joanna Robinson, Dave Gonzales, and Gavin Edwards in their book MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios, the authors detailed that while late Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman “appreciated that Robert Downey Jr. took the time to say, as Boseman put it, ‘Hey, you’re here. Here’s what I can bestow upon you or impart to you,'” he had “particularly valued spending time with other members of the new class, like Tom Holland and Captain Marvel star Brie Larson; they all expected that the success of Black Panther was a harbinger for their future.”

“‘Brie and Tom Holland and I were talking about it a few hours ago,” they then recalled of a statement given by Boseman to Robinson during a 2017 interview for Vanity Fair. “‘Just that it’s special. That it’s exciting.’”

Ultimately, whether or not Larson’s Captain Marvel both makes a reappearance in Doomsday and Secret War, as well as her position on the Avengers’ team hierarchy, will be confirmed when the MCU’s multiversal incursions begin on May 1st, 2026.

