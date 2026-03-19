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Pokémon TCG Pocket Adds Mega Shine Cards in New Booster Pack

Credit: Pokémon TCG Pocket adds Mega Shine, Pokemon Company

The mobile trading card experience is growing with a new themed booster pack.

Launching March 25, Pokémon TCG Pocket adds Mega Shine Cards, introducing Mega-Evolved Shiny Pokémon to the platform for the first time. The set will feature characters, with Mega Charizard X and Mega Gengar acting as the set’s stars.

The release also introduces card effects, with shimmering visuals that shift as players tilt their cards, enhancing the interactive digital experience. The short reveal trailer offers a glimpse at what collectors can expect. Along with Charizard and Gengar, you’ll be able to collect shiny versions of Dragonair, Ponyta, Pineco, and Zorua. There will also be non-shiny cards coming to the set as well, including Phione and a new full-art Empoleon.

Apparently, collectors can also expect a series of in-game events that will accompany the launch. This event will offer opportunities to earn rewards, followed by a Community Event, which will focus on trading and player engagement.

Pokemon Company, TCG Pocket, Mega Shine Charizard

Fans can expect a Slowpoke-themed drop event in April, as well as a Wonder Pick event focused on Gastly and Wigglytuff. An upcoming Community Week event has brought in a lot of excitement, too, where players can get new accessories and hourglasses if they share and trade cards with friends.

With the new drop, fans should expect a fun shake-up of the PvP part of the game. But even if you’re just a fan of collecting, this is a great time to get back on the app.

Mega Shine should be available in the Pokémon TCG Pocket on March 25, 9 p.m. EDT.