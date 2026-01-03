Video Games

8 Best Fitness Video Games That Help You Stick to Your Resolutions

Credit: Fitness Video Games Ring Fit Adventure (2019), Nintendo, Screenshot via Nintendo

The new year is upon us, which means it’s time to get back into the groove of work, school, and taking care of ourselves. And for many of us, we’ve made the vow to start focusing on our health more this year. But that doesn’t have to be strenuous or boring. In fact, there are some amazing fitness video games out there that can help you stick to your New Year’s resolutions. If you want to move your body in a fun way, check out these options.

8. Synth Riders

Synth Riders (2018), Kluge Interactive, Screenshot via Steam

The 2018 virtual reality game is all about letting the music move you. The dance-action game has custom song support and an amazing multiplayer experience, along with stunning visuals. In Synth Riders, you’re thrown into a neon city where you move your hands to the flying icons in tune with the music. And while you can include custom songs, it has a slew of iconic and memorable music to get you grooving.

7. BoxVR

BoxVR (2019), FitXR, Screenshot via Steam

Would you rather punch out some aggression than dance around? BoxVR is the way to go, then. This game sees you wearing a compatible headset and motion-tracking controllers, all to mimic boxing movies like jabs and uppercuts, all in time to music. While it’s a simple game, it’s easy to learn and helps you burn calories and grow muscle.

6. Zumba Fitness: World Party

Zumba Fitness World Party (2013), Majesco Entertainment, Screenshot via Xbox

While Zumba Fitness: World Party is a bit of an older game, available on both Xbox360 and the Wii, it’s one of the best fitness video games you can find. With 45 pre-set courses available, along with customization options, you can enjoy an amazing workout with a ton of different dance styles, including Bollywood, Irish step, calypso, and more.

5. Just Dance 2025 Edition

Just Dance (2025), Ubisoft, Screenshot via Nintendo

There are many iterations of Just Dance, but the most recent edition is going to have you moving and grooving with its wide selection of iconic songs. The game is available on multiple platforms and sees you (and your friends) dancing along to the music. With motion-tracking remotes, you enthusiastically let loose, creating one of the most effective and fun workouts.

4. Knockout Home Fitness

Knockout Home Fitness (2021), Marvelous, Screenshot via Nintendo

This Switch game, Knockout Home Fitness, is all about getting you off your feet. Simply grab a Joy-Con and get ready to enjoy one of the best fitness video games available. The game offers short yet intense workouts that focus on calorie-burning. From punches to kicks, you’ll get a full-body workout in the comfort of your own home.

3. Superhot VR

Superhot VR (2017), SUPERHOT team, Screenshot via Steam

Some of us need more than just music and dancing to get us motivated. What if you need some action? Thankfully, there’s Superhot VR to offer an amazing workout experience. The game throws you into a brutal world where you must escape situations filled with enemies. Shoot, throw, punch, and kick your way to safety. It’s a thrilling experience that is all about moving your body and staying alive.

2. Beat Saber

Beat Saber, Beat Games, Screenshot via Steam

What about the perfect combination of action, dancing, with intense, addictive music? Beat Saber is well-known for being one of the best fitness video games around. In this title, you swing laser swords at blocks in time with the music, all while dodging and ducking around obstacles to give you that amazing burn. With the plethora of music options and stunning visuals, you won’t even realize it’s a workout until you’re sore the next day.

1. Ring Fit Adventure

Ring Fit Adventure (2019), Nintendo, Screenshot via Nintendo

If you really want to find the best fitness video game to stick to your resolutions this year, then you need to grab Ring Fit Adventure on the Switch. This is everything you need to feel like you’re burning calories, building muscle, and having a blast while doing so. Explore more than 100 levels in over 20 vibrant worlds, defeating monsters and exploring, all with real-life exercises. The game offers guided workouts or even custom ones, so you can begin your journey without feeling intimidated.