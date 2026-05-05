Video Games

Forza Horizon 6 Goes Gold, Preload Is Now Available

Credit: Forza Horizon 6 Goes Gold (2026), Playground Games, Steam

Good news in the video game world today! Forza Horizon 6 goes gold, meaning development is finally complete and ready to ship.

In a new blog post by developer Playground Games, Forza Horizon 6 will be available on Xbox Series X/S and PC via the Xbox App and Steam on May 19th. PlayStation 5 players have to wait until a later release.

Forza Horizon 6 Japan Setting (2026), Playground Games, Steam

“With less than two weeks to go until Forza Horizon 6 Early Access begins for players who have purchased the Premium Edition or Premium Upgrade, we’re excited to share with you all that the game has officially gone gold! This milestone means the game is being pressed onto discs for retail and prepared for digital release.”

The post detailed various details about the game; besides that, it has finished its development. One such news is about preloaded availability and the full reveal of their radio stations.

“To coincide with this important milestone, Forza Horizon 6 is now available for preload on Xbox Series X/S and PC,” the post says. “You can now download the game in its entirety and ensure you’re all set to experience the breathtaking landscapes of Japan as soon as the game is available to you.”

This exciting news also confirms the graphics and performance modes available on Xbox. The game will feature Quality and Performance modes on Xbox Series to allow players the option to prioritize graphics or framerate.

Forza Horizon 6 (2026), Playground Games, Steam

Along with that, more information on the radio has been revealed, saying that players will have a variety of options, “from global sensations and smash hits to hidden gems and genre-bending beats that have infused our iconic line-up of radio stations, expertly curated for your listening pleasure.” There are 9 stations to choose from that feature a large number of tracks.

Another feature that fans should get excited for is the Proximity Radar, which helps “identify cars in your blind spots, making it easier to avoid unintentional collisions and keep the racing clean, especially when using cockpit, hood, or bumper cameras.”

For those who don’t want to miss out, the option to pre-order the Premium version is still available. Forza Horizon 6 is set to launch on May 19th on Xbox Series and PC, with the PlayStation 5 release planned for later this year.