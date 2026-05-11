Video Games

Gamble With Your Friends Sells 1 Million Copies in First Week

Credit: Gamble With Your Friends, (2026), TEAM GWYF, Steam

The next big co-op game is here, and this time, you and your friends are gambling together. The popular genre, which is now being referred to as “friendslop,” refers to goofy yet entertaining co-op games that you can play with friends. The latest example is Gamble With Your Friends, which is a chaotic casino game that is blowing up Steam.

In the game, players share one bank account, and as players gamble, it causes a hilarious conversation of blaming each other for every bad bet.

Gameplay Gamble With Your Friends, (2026), TEAM GWYF, Steam

Developed by Skybrave, Gamble With Your Friends just announced on Saturday, May 9, that it hit 1 million sales in just one week after launch.

“We’re soooo happy and speechless by the positive reception our game has gotten so far, and we would like to celebrate the fact that more than 1 million gamblers have entered Jeff Booth’s Paradise since last Friday with you all!!! We’re aware of the bug you’ve been reporting, and the team is hard at work addressing them as soon as possible!”

But what is the game really about? Well, it’s just about gambling! The game is described as a “casino crawler” where players are thrown into a bizarre gambling establishment, where escaping debt is the main objective. While it’s a hilarious and fun way to spend time with your friends, there is an eerie, dangerous tone, as the game hints at “consequences” if players can’t get out of debt.

And of course, sharing a bank account creates most of the fun, as one friend can easily ruin all the progress. This, plus proximity chat and goofy character design, is the epitome of friendslop. This is just one of the many amazing examples, and brings a unique spin on co-ops that have been released lately.

Co-op Gamble With Your Friends, (2026), TEAM GWYF, Steam

According to SteamDB, the game reached a peak of 32,227 players within 24 hours and is sitting at 14,000 players. Thanks to its high review, sitting at Very Positive, and its affordability, at only $7.99, this is just another amazing option to play with friends.

Over the past year, survivor looting games like Lethal Company and REPO were a big hit, offering a spooky yet hilarious journey with friends. Since then, other games like PEAK and RV There Yet? have brought more to the genre. Now, with a gambling game, it seems like the friendslop genre is only growing, and thankfully so, because it’s brought a new appreciation to funny, low-stress co-op games.