Best Sony 30th Anniversary Deals

Juliet (Tara Strong) takes on zombies in style on a pole in Lollipop Chainsaw RePop (2024), Dragami Games

To celebrate its 30th anniversary, Sony is offering massive discounts on some of the best games in its library. From blockbuster hits like Hogwarts Legacy and Red Dead Redemption 2 to such classics as Bloodborne, these deals are too good to miss. Here’s a look at some of the standout offers available now.

Hogwarts Legacy: Digital Deluxe Edition

Credit: A Griffindor and Ravenclaw student brew a potion in a cauldron in Hogwarts Legacy (2023), Warner Bros. Games

Hogwarts Legacy: Digital Deluxe Edition can be snagged at a 75% discount. Initially priced at $79.99, Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world RPG set in the Harry Potter universe. The player starts their own adventure in Hogwarts and beyond, completing quests and uncovering deep mysteries within the Harry Potter universe. The Digital Deluxe Edition of the game has a lot of additional content, including the Haunted Hogsmeade Shop Quest, Thestral Mount, a Dark Arts cosmetics set, and a Dark Arts battle arena. At $19.99, it is a worthy deal.

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut

Credit: Source: Ghost of Tsushima (2020), Sucker Punch

Initially $69.99, this enhanced edition of the critically acclaimed hit has suffered a 58% discount and can be owned for just $29.39. Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut expands on the acclaimed game with the Iki Island campaign, cooperative Legends mode, and New Game+ features. The PS5 version also comes with 4k visuals at 40FPS, haptic feedback, and more quality-of-life upgrades that at $30 are a great option for everyone interested in this morally ambiguous action adventure. RELATED: Sucker Punch Announces ‘Ghost Of Tsushima’ Sequel ‘Ghost Of Yotei’, Fans Divided Over Decision To Swap Jin Sakai For Female Protagonist



Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition

Credit: Harold McDougal (Joe Ochman) asks John Marston (Rob Wiethoff) for help in Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare (2010),

Released in 2018, Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the most acclaimed games ever made. That said, the Ultimate Edition has come down from a $99.99 price tag to just $29.99, which is a 70% discount. It comes with Bonus Outfits for your online character, Rank Bonuses, Black Chestnut Thoroughbred, and free access to the Survivor Camp Theme. Plus players will get free access to additional weapons in online mode. RELATED: Warner Bros. Reportedly “Coordinating” Story Connections Between ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ Sequel And ‘Harry Potter’ HBO Series

The Crew Motorfest: Deluxe Edition

Credit: The gang is heading to Maui in The Crew Motorfest (2023), Ubisoft

The Crew Motorfest is one of the latest Ubisoft games that has been greeted with a standing ovation. The Deluxe Edition of the game was initially priced at $79.99 and it included a three-day early access, a Year 1 Pass with monthly car unlocks, and exclusive Fitted Edition vehicles. It’s now discounted to $23.99, a 70% reduction. The Crew Motorfest is an online-only open-world racing video game set on the island of O’ahu in Hawaii, and it is the sequel to 2018’s The Crew 2 and the third game in The Crew series.

LOLLIPOP CHAINSAW RePOP

Credit: Juliet Starling ready for battle in Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP (2024), Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

LOLLIPOP CHAINSAW RePOP is a remaster of the 2012 cult classic. This version brings back Juliet Starling’s zombie-slaying adventure in upgraded 4k graphics, modern controls, faster gameplay, and new difficulty modes. This over-the-top action game mixes humor and horror and is available for $35.99, a 20% discount from the original price of $44.99. A 20% discount is not much compared to 70% for some of the titles here, but Juliet needs all the help she can get.

Dead Space Digital Deluxe Edition

Credit: Issac Clarke with a Concordance Extraction Corporation poster behind him via Dead Space (2023), Electronic Arts

Dead Space is a full-fledged remake of the horror classic of the same name from 2008. It came out in January 2023 and the Digital Deluxe Edition was priced at $79.99. It didn’t offer much but three unique suits and two suit textures, and now at a 75% discount that has brought the price down to $19.99, it is quite a steal. The updated version of the classic hit comes with improved graphics, and additional content like new side quests and areas to explore, but the remake also gives voice to the main protagonist, Isaac Clarke, who was voiceless in the original game.

Bloodborne Complete Edition Bundle

Credit: The Moon Presence descends upon a Good Hunter (William Vanderpuye) in Bloodborne (2015), FromSoftware

Bloodborne Complete Edition Bundle features the original game and the Old Hunters DLC at $17.49, a discount of 50%. This deal has made the acclaimed action RPG by FromSoftware even better. Set in the Gothic city of Yharnam, Bloodborne has since its release become a global hit thanks to its combat, Lovecraftian themes, and the overall story that transcends the gaming world.

EA Sports Madden NFL 25 Deluxe Edition

Credit: San Francisco 49ers Running Back Christian McCaffrey celebrating, EA Sports Madden NFL 25 (2024), EA Sports

Madden NFL 25 Deluxe Edition came out in August 2024 at $99.99 and Sony is now giving it away at 50% discount. The digital deluxe edition of the latest entry in the storied franchise included 3-day early access, exclusive Ultimate Team challenges, 4,600 Madden Points, special player items, a Legendary XP Boost, and more. This is the second time the franchise bears the Madden NFL 25 name, with the previous one released in 2013 for its silver anniversary.

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate + Injustice 2 Leg. Edition

Credit: Jade prepares for battle in Mortal Kombat 11 (2019), NetherRealm Studios

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate + Injustice 2 Legendary Edition is now just $9.99, a 90% discount. While both games can be rendered as old, this is too good to pass. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate in addition to the base game includes Aftermath Expansion, Kombat Packs 1 and 2, and extra fighters like Mileena and Rambo. Moreover, Injustice 2 Legendary Edition adds 10 DLC characters, which include Darkseid, Hellboy, and more, and skins like Black Lightning and Power Girl, and much more.

Star Wars Jedi Cross-Gen Bundle

Credit: Cal and BD-1 seek out a safe haven in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (2023), Respawn

The Star Wars Jedi Cross-Gen Bundle includes both Jedi: Fallen Order and Jedi: Survivor for PS4 and PS5. Fallen Order came out in 2019 and introduced Cal Kestis to players and fans of the Star Wars saga, and Jedi Survivor continued his adventure when it came out in 2023. The two games come at a steal of a price tag of just $19.99, which is almost too good to be true. RELATED: ‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ Fails To Surpass Prequel’s Physical Launch Sales While Players Still Report Major Performance Issues



Gran Turismo 7

Credit: The might Cobra in Gran Turismo 7 (2022), Sony Interactive Entertainment

Gran Turismo 7 is the latest entry in the racing simulation genre by Sony and it now comes at a 58% discount. When released in 2022 it was priced at $69.99 and now can be snagged away at just $29.39. The game received positive reviews, especially for graphics and gameplay, and it is one of the best Sony deals at the moment.