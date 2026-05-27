Video Games

Sony Shut Down Destruction AllStars After 5 Years

Credit: Sony Shut Down Destruction AllStars (2021), Sony, PlayStation Store

After 5 years, Sony shut down Destruction AllStars. While the page can still be viewed, the game is no longer for purchase, nor are the multiplayer servers available.

The game was one of the first announced by Sony for the PlayStation 5 back in 2020 at the company’s “Future of Gaming” event. Developed by Lucid Games, the game was pitched as an “action-packed sports event that pits drivers against one another in an intense competition.”

Destruction AllStars has now been delisted from the PlayStation Store, and the multiplayer servers have been shut down effective immediately



Arcade mode will still remain playable for those that still have the game in their library pic.twitter.com/0o0Kc7EFLN — Radec (@realradec) May 26, 2026

First spotted on X by Radec, it seems that “multiplayer servers for Destruction AllStars have been taken offline,” Radec said. “Destruction Points have been removed from sale on the PlayStation Store and can be redeemed until November 25, 2026. Arcade mode remains accessible for returning players.”

While it was initially intended to be a PS5 launch title and be priced at a high $69.99, it was later released in February 2021 and cut the price to $19.99. Even with the postponement and the price cut, the game didn’t hit well with players. According to Metacritic, the game has mixed reviews, sitting at a 62 rating. And according to OpenCritic, only 10% of critics recommend the game.

On Tuesday, Sony sent out a notice to Destruction AllStars owners about the game’s closure that reads: From May 26… Destruction AllStars and all associated virtual currency (Destruction Points) will be removed from sale at PlayStation Store and will no longer be available for purchase.”

Destruction AllStars (2021), Sony, PlayStation Store

Single-player modes will remain accessible to existing users until Wednesday, November 25… when all server support for Destruction AllStars shall be shut down. After this date, Arcade Mode single player challenges shall remain playable for returning players, however functionality and player experience may be impacted due to the server shutdown. Otherwise, all remaining game services will be taken offline.

Any virtual currency (Destruction Points) currently owned by players can continue to be redeemed within available single-player modes until Wednesday, November 25.”

Due to ongoing technical issues, multiplayer services for Destruction AllStars on PlayStation 5 consoles shall remain offline and are no longer available,” the notice continued. “We appreciate the support and enthusiasm of the Destruction AllStars community.”

This is just another one of the many live-service games that have closed recently.