Arrowhead Game Studios CCO Says He Won’t Add DEI To Their Games, “If It Doesn’t Add To The Game Experience, It Detracts”

A squad of Helldivers stands victorious over the bug menace in 'Helldivers 2' (2024), Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Johan Pilestedt, Arrowhead Game Studios’ chief creative officer and Helldivers 2 director, was recently asked not to add DEI to their games. In response, Pilestedt stated that anything added to a game that doesn’t improve the overall experience, detracts from it instead.

A pair of Helldivers embrace in the face of oblivion in Helldivers 2 (2024), Sony Interactive Entertainment.

RELATED: Co-CEO Herman Hulst: PlayStation Will Continue To Focus On Live-Service Titles Alongside Story-Driven, Single-Player Games

As part of the celebrations for New Year’s Eve, Pilestedt asked his followers on X, “With 10 minutes to 2025. What are your expectations and desires for what the next Arrowhead game will be? I am working on the high concept, but I would love to hear your speculation.”

Archive link Johan Pilestedt on X

Other users would go on to pitch and request a Smash TV remake (something Pilestedt stated they had created a high concept for before), alluding to Arrowhead Game Studios’ projects that never materialized, and “The Sims, but in the Helldivers universe.” That last one Pilestedt even joked would be akin to a “social score simulator.”

One request was more direct, and made by @AE06northstar. “Never add dei to your games,” they begged.

Archive link AE06northstar on X

This likely means the allegations that DEI initiatives in game development demand a focus on characters looking more “realistic” (especially in the case of female characters), and left-leaning political soap-boxing marring the game.

This is typically to receive funding from investors and praise from journalists. A social score, if you will.

Pilestedt, despite his lofty position as being affiliated with one of PlayStation’s biggest success in recent years, was frank and open. “If it doesnt add to the game experience, it detracts. And games should be a pure pursuit of amazing moments.”

Archive link Johan Pilestedt on X

RELATED: 2024 Steam Replay Highlights The AAA Video Game Industry’s Self-Inflicted Struggles, Reveals Platform’s Player Base Spent Only 15% Of Playtime On New Releases

While the replies and quote RTs were filled with detractors and supporters (for giving attention to the complaints to DEI in both cases), one user posed a hypothetical. @BikesAndVidya asked, “How would DEI have benefited Helldivers 2?”

“I don’t like labels,” Pilestedt replied. “But mankind is united in its extreme xenophobia on Super Earth. #Inclusion so, maybe that’s DEI? I really don’t care. Make good games, don’t make a contemporary political statement.”

Archive link BikesAndVidya and Johan Pilestedt on X

Pilestedt hasn’t been shy about voicing his opinions, condemning live-service games that nickle and dime players, and being designed in a way that only focuses on the “bank account” than the actual value for gamers.

He previously held the position of Arrowhead Game Studios’ CEO, stepping down to CCO in May last year, with Shams Jorjani filling the role. He elaborated more in an interview with GamesIndustry at the time.

“We pride ourselves on being an independent studio. We have to see what the future holds, but there’s nothing in the plans where we want to be acquired by somebody,” Pilestedt emphasized. “I want to see how high we can fly. And bringing Shams on board, we have a good potential to realize that future of turning into the next FromSoftware or Blizzard.”

A Helldiver shows off his latest work in Helldivers 2 (2024), Arrowhead Game Studios.

Both FromSoftware and Blizzard Entertainment have taken different attitudes to DEI. The former has seemingly avoided it, and have made critically acclaimed games such as Elden Ring and Dark Souls — where no element feels unneeded.

Blizzard Entertainment, on the other hand, arguably adopted DEI in light of multiple sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuits, and its parent company was acquired by Microsoft (albeit with multiple profitable IP, especially Call of Duty).

Which way will Helldivers 2 go, and what choices will they have to make?

NEXT: ‘Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet’ Lead Takes A Dig At Critics, Shares “Incel Tears” Fan Comic And Asks “You Mad Bro?”