Completion Of Sony-Kadokawa Deal Could Spell Trouble For Video Games, Manga, And Anime – But It Could Also Improve The Chances Of ‘Bloodborne 2’

If you’ve been on the internet in the past week, you’ve likely caught news that Sony is apparently interested in purchasing the Japanese anime, manga, and video game powerhouse Kadokawa.

And though its completion would spell disaster for multiple industries should it go through, there is one possible silver lining to this potential deal – namely, that it would significantly increase the chances of seeing a Bloodborne 2.

As previously reported, Kadokawa is one of Japan’s biggest conglomerates, and as such currently holds stake in a number of entertainment-related production houses across nearly ever medium.

For example, in terms of anime, the company serves as the majority owners of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out!/ω animation house ENGI (53%) and The Rising of the Shield Hero studio Kinema Citrus (32%), as well as the full owners of Dogo Kobo, who recently worked on the anime adaptation of Oshi no Ko.

They also have a significant presence in the manga industry, with their Kadokawa Key-Process Co., Ltd. publishing arm having brought such illustrated works as Sgt. Frog, High School of the Dead, and Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin to public attention.

Kadokawa also holds numerous video game studios, including Octopath Traveller series co-developer Acquire, Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO developer Spike Chunsoft, and a majority stake (69.99%) in Dark Souls stewards FromSoftware.

To this end, should Sony actually pursue this deal, it would see them take control of all the aforementioned entities and more, the totality of their respective works included.

And at a time when the company has shown a disdain for customers, a penchant for puritanical censorship, and an absolute lack of aptitude when it comes to making a decent video game or movie, Sony’s getting their hands on Kadokawas operations would likely result in a significant decline in quality – and increase in ‘messaging’ – across each and every one of Kadokawa’s entertainment entities.

However, for all of the potential danger this deal presents to the video game industry in particular, it would also strengthen the decades-long partnership between FromSoftware and Sony.

Presently, not only does Sony already own 14% of the developer, but they’ve held a long-standing relationship with the studio dating all the way back to 1994 back to when FromSoftware released the first entry in their King’s Field RPG line exclusively to the PlayStation.

Since then, almost every one of the developer’s game has landed on a Sony console, including the entirety of the Armored Core franchise, every Demon’s Soul/Dark Souls entry, and, of course, Bloodborne.

Released in 2015 for the PlayStation 4 (where it sadly remains locked today), Bloodborne saw FromSoftware put a Gothic-Cosmic-Horror spin on their classic Souls-like formula, in doing so delivering a critical and commercial success as well as one of Sony’s best exclusives ever.

Sadly, despite its popularity and for reasons unknown, FromSoftware has never returned to the IP – but that could all change should Sony secure a controlling stake in the studio.

After all, not only are Souls-likes as popular as ever, as evidenced by Elden Ring‘s recent Shadow of the Erdtree DLC being nominated for Game of the Year at Geoff Keighly’s The Game Awards, but its green-lighting would likely go a long way in extending an olive branch to those fans wary of Sony’s intentions.

And if they really wanted to ride the Bloodborne popularity train, they could also announce the sequel as a launch title for the PlayStation 6. This move would see players get the sequel they’ve been waiting for and Sony receive a significant uptick in console launch sales – win-win.

Plus, according to internal documents, Sony has purportedly set its sights on a 2028 release window for their next console – which is just enough time to either develop Bloodborne 2 or, should be some miracle the sequel already be in development, turn it into a next-gen launch title.

Ultimately, whether the Good Hunters of the world will get the chance to rise again or their return is doomed to stay an elusive dream remains to be seen.

But what can be said is both that Yharnam’s twisted beauty is unforgettable and that fans are not only ready, but yearning, to descend once more into the madness that infects its streets.

