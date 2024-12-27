Eve Set To Trade In Her Sword For A Rifle As Shift Up Announces Upcoming Crossover Between ‘Stellar Blade’ And ‘Goddess Of Victory: Nikke’

Eve (Asami Seto) crashes from the sky and slays a Crawler-type Rapture unit in Goddess of Victory: Nikke (2022), Shift Up

In a move that will ensure alien threats think twice before invading Earth, developer Shif tUp has announced that Eve, the sword-slinging protagonist of their action-adventure hit Stellar Blade, sword-slinging protagonist Eve will soon be joining forces with Goddess of Victory: Nikke titular, gun-wielding heroines in their fight against the Rapture.

Eve (Asami Seto) suits up in Stellar Blade (2024), Shift Up

RELATED: ‘Wuthering Waves’ Brings ‘Stellar Blade’-Like Combat And Gacha Gameplay To PS5 In January



This upcoming crossover between the Korea-based studio’s two biggest titles was first revealed on December 23rd by way of a rather short teaser trailer wherein Eve, as clad in her standard green-and-white Nano suit, is shown literally crashing into the world of Goddess of Victory: Nikke, in the process driving her Blood Edge sword through the head of a Crawler-type Rapture unit and disabling it, only to find herself face-to-face with its back-up, a Striker and Salver unit.

【GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE】 × 【Stellar Blade】 Collaboration Preview

Unfortunately while the trailer was heavy on hype, it was void of any specific details regarding the collaboration’s start date or its event structure.

As such, fans will sadly have to wait until a later to find out just what the crossover – and more importantly, Eve’s in-game model – will specifically look like.

For those unfamiliar, Goddess of Victory: Nikke is a sci-fi mobile shooter in which players control a squad of female android soldiers known as ‘Nikkes’, each of whom possess their own unique firearms, combat skills, and abilities, as they take to the battlefields of a post-apocalyptic Earth to defend the last surviving vestiges of humanity against a force of mechanical alien invaders known as Raptures.

Elegg (Kim Hyeon-ji) is ready to take on The Rapture in Goddess of Victory: Nikke (2022), Shift Up

At its core, Nikke is a gacha game, requiring players to engage with the mechanic in order to obtain new Nikkes to add to their army.

Naturally, said gacha system uses in-game currency, which can be earned through gameplay or purchased via microtransactions. However, Nikke notably differentiates itself from other gacha titles by dropping the usual ‘pity’ mechanic – wherein a game will guarantee that a player gets a random high-level pull after a certain amount of unsuccessful pulls – and replacing it with a ticket system, wherein players are given ‘Mileage Tickets’ based on the amount of pulls they make, which they can then redeem for the specific pull of their choosing.

Ice Rose (Son Seon-yeong) unleashes cold retribution against the Rapture in Goddess of Victory: Nikke (2022), Shift Up

RELATED: ‘Stellar Blade’ Honors Yoko Taro’s Legacy With Fourth Wall-Breaking Easter Egg In ‘NieR: Automata’ DLC



Of course, gacha games hosting collaborations with other media, such as anime or video games, is nothing new.

Nikke itself has previously hosted events with the anime adaptation of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s manga Chainsaw Man, Yoko Taro’s popular character action game NieR: Automata, the popular mecha anime Neon Genesis Evangelion, and even the indie management game Dave the Diver.

Yet, what makes this collaboration more natural than others is the fact that both Stellar Blade and Nikke not only belong to ShiftUp, but also feature detailed sci-fi worlds wherein attractive female cyborgs (human consciousnesses in mechanical bodies) fight to protect humanity from going extinct at the hands of an invading alien force.

The two games even share similar aesthetics and RPG mechanics, meaning Eve won’t feel out of place in (and arguably will blend in rather nicely into) the world of Nikke.

The crew of Neon Genesis Evangelion is ready to join the fight against The Raptures in Goddess of Victory: Nikke (2022), Shift Up

And in a further boon to Eve’s profile, her upcoming appearance in the mobile game is set to help her popularity grow as it will mark her first appearance outside of the PlayStation 5, with Nikke available on the Android, iOS, and Windows operating systems.

That is, of course, if the collaboration manages to release before Eve is finished readying up for her previously announced PC release, which is set to hit digital shelves on an as-of-yet-unannounced date in 2025.

NEXT: Shift Up CEO Says He Was “Following His Instincts” When Designing Sexy Characters For ‘Stellar Blade’ And ‘Goddess Of Victory: Nikke’: “It’s Something That Users Like And Want, But I Also Do It Because I Like It”