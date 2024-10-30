Nexon Answers ‘The First Descendant’ Fan Demand, Adds Tails-Free Option To Twisted Worship Skin

Hailey (Alexandra Guelff) models the 'Twisted Worship' skin in The First Descendant (2024), Nexon

In delivering on one of their player base’s most ass-ked for demands, Nexon is bringing a new cosmetic option to The First Descendant‘s fan-favorite ‘Twisted Worship’ skin.

Sharen (Natalie Simpson) dons the original version of the ‘Twisted Worship’ skin in The First Descendant (2024), Nexon

Let’s face it: The First Descendant is nowhere near what one would consider an ‘original game’, as it takes far too much from such other looter shooters as Destiny 2 and Warframe.

However, despite its somewhat copy-cat nature, the Nexon-developed title has enough uniqueness at its core to have pulled in a peak concurrent player count of around 265,000.

And though the player count has since dipped, The First Descendant still thrives thanks to its sexy character designs and likewise skins, both of which have become a hallmark of the game’s identity.

Ultimatel Gley (Laurence Bouvard) dashes forth in The First Descendant (2024), Nexon

Despite their high price, players are spending real-world money on in-game cosmetics for the sci-fi shooter with no questions asked, with some of the most popular skins including swimsuits and risqué ‘Ultimate’ skins, the latter of which push the boundaries of in-game attire.

And in continuing to cater to the demands of their player base, as part of an October 30th update to the game, Nexon will introduce a ‘tails-free’ version of the ‘Twisted Worship’ skin, named the ‘Twisted Worship SE’, which when equipped removes the two straps of leather (or ‘tails) that the original costume used to ‘hide’ a given character’s behind.

Check out the new "Twisted Worship SE" version! pic.twitter.com/M3I7U4BE7U — The First Descendant Official (@FirstDescendant) October 28, 2024

“We have removed the tail from the original ‘Twisted Worship’ skin, and this update will go live on Wednesday, October 30,” explained Nexon of the new cosmetic option. “Descendants who have already purchased the original set will receive the SE version soon via their in-game mailbox as an additional item, while those purchasing it for the first time will get both the original and SE versions after this week’s update.”

The First Descendant Official (@FirstDescendant) via Twitter

Those who are just opting for this sci-fi nun-inspired All-Female skin will get both versions of Twisted Worship following the update rollout on October 30.

For players looking to secure the sci-fi, nun-inspired attire, the Twisted Worship skin will set them back 750 Caliber, a premium currency that can be bought in bundles with real money:

250 Caliber – $4.99 (£3.98)

520 Caliber – $9.99 (£7.99)

1,060 Caliber – $19.99 (£15.98)

2,750 Caliber – $49.99 (£39.98)

3,920 Caliber – $69.99 (£57.98)

5,750 Caliber – $99.99 (£79.99)

Freyna (Sharlit Deyzac) is locked and loaded in The First Descendant (2024), Nexon

Nexon is one of the rare developers that listen to their community, at least when it comes to skins. As such, updating their cosmetic offerings to match fans’ bold tastes has not only led them secure a loyal fan base, but also resulted in players meeting such updates with outright joy.

For example, the moment the news regarding the Twisted Worship update went live on The First Descendant’s official Twitter, fans were quick to express their excitement.

“Thank you for listening to fan feedback!” exclaimed @HaileyEira. “It looks so much better and cuter!”.

Archive Link via @HaileyEira X

Another Twitter user, @ps_vndktr, likewise asserted, “Can’t wait to see my Hailey without the tail.”

Archive Link via @ps_vndktr X

Adding to this sentiment, @aaronadamsx declared, “Devs that actually listen to their customers, how refreshing! Will be picking this up now”.

Archive Link via @aaronadamsx X

Admittedly, this ‘tails-free’ update, more than just pleasing the existing player base, also exists to entice players both old and new into the game.

That said, it seems like Nexon’s strategy is working, as more and more players everyday are jumping into the fight against the Vulgus thanks to The First Descendant‘s great character design.

And if the Korean developer can listen to fan feedback regarding gameplay changes and overall balance, it might even have a shot at rocketing its player count back into the hundreds of thousands.

