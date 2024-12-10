Rocksteady To End Support For ‘Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League’ After Less Than A Year, Confirms Season 4 And Deathstroke DLC As Final Content Offerings

Deathstoke (TBA) prepares to hack-and-slash Braniac (Jason Isaacs) in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (2024), Rocksteady Studios

It’s only been just-barely-over-ten months since the live-service disaster hit shelves, but after launching face-first into the mud thanks to the dev team making practically every wrong decision possible, Rocksteady has announced that they will finally be bringing their ongoing support for the ill-fated Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League to an end.

But hey, at least they’re also introducing the much-requested Offline mode! Oh boy!

An Elseworlds version of the Joker (JP Karliak) suffers a manic episode in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (2024), Rocksteady Studios

The embattled game developer dropped this update regarding Warner Bros.’ latest failed attempt to make the titular team ‘a thing’ as part of a lengthy “Deep Dive” blogpost published on December 9th.

Therein, alongside confirmation that the game would soon be receiving its long-requested “offline mode” and that the next DLC pack would include a playable Deathstroke, a Dark Knights of Steel-inspired map, new weapons, and a new Battle Pass, Rocksteady revealed that the game’s currently-in-progress fourth season will be its last.

“With Deathstroke joining the roster, the Suicide Squad’s crusade against Brainiac is drawing to an end,” wrote the developers. “Season 4 will finish up with Episode 8, which is scheduled to release in January 2025, and that will serve as the last seasonal Episode for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.”

The Deathstroke emerges victorious from the belly of the Kraken in Dark Knights of Steel: Allwinter Vol. 1 #1 “Chapter One: The Deathstroke” (2024), DC. Words by Jay Kristoff, art by Tirso Cons and Wes Abbott.

However, while active content support for the game may be coming to an end, Rocksteady assures players that not only will “all online features will continue to be available, so you’ll still be able to enjoy co-op with friends, as well as all previous seasonal/episodic content,” but also that they will “have the option to play the game via the new Offline mode, which allows access to the main story campaign and all post-launch seasonal gameplay content without an internet connection.”

As to just what this mode will both require and entail, an ‘Offline Mode FAQ‘ provided by Rocksteady shines light on the devil in the details.

Captain Boomerang (Daniel Lapaine) flips off the camera in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (2024), Rocksteady Studios

According to the document, in order to play this mode, players will need to both “connect via Online mode to download the update when it releases” and subsequently “create a new Offline mode profile”, which can either be made from scratch or as a copy of an already existing Online profile (though if a player takes the latter route, as noted by Rocksteady, “once an Offline mode profile is created by copying an Online profile, progression for each profile is completely separate and future progression made on either profile will not carry over to the other.

To this end, the developer also explains that “Offline mode profiles cannot be turned into Online profiles,” “battle passes are not available while playing in Offline”, “progress can’t be made on previously bought battle passes,” and “players may only have one Offline and Online profile.”

Zoe Lawless (TBA) shares her excitement at joining Task Force X in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Rocksteady Studios (2024)

Curiously, in the main Season 4 FAQ, when asked if there would be “any balance updates, fixes, or changes” to the game after content support ends, Rocksteady provides a non-answer, telling players “Season 4 Episode 8 will be the last seasonal/episodic content for the game, but all online features will continue to be available, so players will still be able to enjoy co-op with friends, as well as all previous seasonal/episodic content.”

Further, though no new DLC will be produced, Rocksteady promises that the game itself, its premium LutherCoin currency, and all of its in-game store items “will continue to be available after Season 4.”

Wonder Woman (Susan Eisenberg) tells Harley Quinn (Tara Strong) what it actually means to be a hero in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (2024), Rocksteady Studios

At current and in lining up with previous rumors of the game’s early-next-year demise, Season 4 Episode 8 of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is set to launch on January 14th, 2025.

Sadly, for all three players potentially interested in buying a deeply discounted copy of the game and giving Deathstroke a whirl, at four days post-announcement, Rocksteady has yet to release a trailer for the orange-masked contract killer.

All in all, this awkward conclusion is just about what was expected from a game so abjectly terrible that it resulted in Warner Bros. Discovery taking a $200 million hit to its financials.

