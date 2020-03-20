Eiza González: Losing the Part of Catwoman in The Batman Was “Heartbreaking”

Eiza González revealed she auditioned and screen-tested to play Selina Kyle/Catwoman in The Batman and she came very close to being cast.

In her recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, González talked about that and how “heartbreaking” it was to lose the role to Zoe Kravitz.

She mentioned her prep and called herself “kind of a weirdo” when in her process:

“It’s impossible not to do that, especially when you get so far down the line. It’s part of why you’re so far down the line, because you’re living and dreaming the character. For my prep for every role, I’m kind of a weirdo, especially when I’m already at the camera test stage or really deep into it. I will live and breathe the character; I’m more traditional in that sense. It is heartbreaking; it is always hard.”

She admits she cut herself more slack when starting out but stressed an actor has to put their best foot forward:

“You have to envision yourself in the role in order to see the role. You can’t have one foot in and one foot out. When I started my career, I was more like that, and I wouldn’t get that far. In a sense, it didn’t hurt as much, but I didn’t give it the best version of what I thought I could do. So now I do, and I just go through the heartbreak afterwards. “

She then compared auditioning and getting into a role to a relationship that doesn’t work out:

“I always explain it as this relationship that you work on. You fall in love, you go through all the stages — and it never really solidifies. It’s this process that never has closure; it just goes away. So it feels like a relationship that didn’t result in anything.”

The star of Bloodshot and Godzilla vs. Kong has been a favorite of some fans as a candidate for Catwoman since her career started to blossom.

Graphic artist Boss Logic was prepared for the possibility of Eiza González as Catwoman before The Batman took the form it has under the guidance of Matt Reeves, and unleashed the following fan art in 2017.

González was on Matt Reeves’ shortlist and she lobbied to play Catwoman by dressing up as the feline thief one Halloween. Her costume soon started rumors she would be playing the villainess opposite Robert Pattinson.

Though that isn’t happening, González considers herself lucky to work on so many “incredible projects,” a dream come true for a kid from Mexico:

“The beauty of our industry is it’s never-ending; it’s always evolving and transforming. I’m just lucky and grateful that I’ve had the chance to meet incredible directors and be part of incredible projects. Growing up in Mexico, I never would’ve thought I’d be doing these types of projects.”

Eiza González currently stars in Bloodshot with Vin Diesel which will be made available on VOD early for people quarantining themselves during the coronavirus outbreak.

Her next theatrical release will be Godzilla vs. Kong, out this fall.

