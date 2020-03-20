Superman and The Witcher Actor Henry Cavill Provides Update Amidst Chinese Virus Pandemic

Superman and The Witcher actor Henry Cavill took to Instagram to provide an update to his fans amidst the ongoing Chinese Virus pandemic.

Cavill posted a photo of a loaf of bread to Instagram and dubbed it, “Isolation loaf.”

He didn’t provide any other details, but you can see in the image, Henry appears to be holding the loaf of bread with a cloth to protect himself from getting burned. It looks like it came fresh out of the oven.

Cavill’s last update was on March 7th, where he showed his support for England in the Six Nations Rugby tournament.

The Witcher halted production on Season 2 on March 16th.

A source told The Hollywood Reporter at the time, “Cast and crew health is our primary concern. We are dealing with an unprecedented global pandemic that is beyond our control, and in many instances with mandates or restrictions imposed by governments (including travel restrictions in many countries).”

The source added, “As such, we have made the decision, effective immediately, to pause production for 2 weeks during this difficult time, and we will support our production partners working on Netflix U.K. scripted series in doing the same. This will allow everyone the time to make informed decisions about how to move forward.”

They concluded, “The coronavirus has raised challenging issues for everyone working on set on productions for Netflix. We are very grateful for all the work everyone has done to keep cast and crew safe during this pandemic.”

Game of Thrones and The Witcher actor Kristofer Hivju announced he tested positive for Coronavirus on March 16th.

Following his announcement, a Netflix spokesperson detailed they would be disinfecting the set in Arborfield.

“We paused production prior to becoming aware of this, but as a further precaution we will be closing production offices and Arborfield immediately and arranging for deep cleaning and disinfection.”

The spokesperson added, “We are in the process of contacting those who were in close contact with the relevant individual. However, due to the nature of this production, it is recommended that crew and cast self-quarantine for 14 days, monitor their temperature, and seek medical advice if they experience any symptoms.”

While Cavill appears to be doing some baking amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it’s more than likely he’s also playing some video games and might even be replaying The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt.

Back in December, Cavill detailed he enjoys staying at home and “playing games for ridiculous amounts of hours.” Along with The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt, one of Cavill’s other favorite games is Total War: Warhammer II.

What do you make of Cavill’s update? Have you baked anything during the coronavirus pandemic?

