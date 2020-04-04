DC Extended Universe continuity is cluttered and a little confusing. So is Warner Bros.’ fickle handling of it since Justice League. That film’s problems notwithstanding, there are some things the studio decided to keep, namely actors, and they could be holding onto one more thing.

According to We Got This Covered, Justice League’s villain Steppenwolf is set to return in The New Gods, directed by Ava DuVernay. Reportedly, he will be redesigned and Ciaran Hinds is still the studio’s top man to voice him.

Related: Zack Snyder’s Plan for DC and Justice League Would Have Included Five Movies and Centered on Superman

WB is allegedly counting on the soft reboot resulting from the Flash movie, based on the story Flashpoint, to retcon Justice League and make all this coherent.

Steppenwolf survived the end of the theatrical version of Justice League, besieged by Parademons, so the door is open to a comeback. If New Gods ties together with Justice League, he probably won’t be in the good graces of Darkseid – who doesn’t take kindly to failure.

We have reason to believe New Gods will mirror Jack Kirby’s Fourth World comics more closely, so it’s likely Steppenwolf’s new look will match the source material. In the pages of DC and other media, notably Superman: The Animated Series, he looks like a swashbuckling trophy hunter.

Related – New Gods: Ava DuVernay Gives an Update on the Script, Saying She is “Fearing No Man” Like Big Barda

In Justice League, where the CGI came across as unfinished, he looked more like a demon or troll. That appearance would’ve been more pronounced if Zack Snyder had his way and Warner didn’t ask him to change the initial design.

WGTC says their sources are reliable and were correct about Green Lantern on HBO Max and Rise of Skywalker spoilers regarding Rey and Palpatine, but take into consideration this Steppenwolf story is only a rumor.

Not much that is new has come out lately about New Gods. We know co-writers Tom King and DuVernay are working on the script. They’re probably hammering it out in quarantine right now.

Telling the tale of Apokolips and New Genesis, the plot reportedly focuses on Mister Miracle and Big Barda. Darkseid is expected for his belated cinematic debut and so are Granny Goodness and the Female Furies.

No release date or casting has been announced but if the rumor is true, they’re waiting for The Flash to at least start production. Meant for a 2022 release just before the outbreak, that could be awhile.

(Visited 43 times, 43 visits today)