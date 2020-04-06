Actor Who Played Young Barry Allen on The Flash Dead at 16

In sad news, teenage actor Logan Williams, who played young Barry Allen on CW’s The Flash as a child, has died. Only sixteen, news of Williams’ death came suddenly and according to the New York Post, no cause has been given.

Show star Grant Gustin paid tribute to him on Instagram with a photo of himself, young Williams, and costar Jesse L. Martin on the set of the pilot in 2014.

Gustin wrote, “Just hearing the devastating news that Logan Williams has passed away suddenly.”

He added, “I was so impressed by not only Logan’s talent but his professionalism on set. My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is I’m sure an unimaginably difficult time for them. Please keep Logan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during what has been a strange and trying time for us all. Sending love to everyone.”

90s Flash and portrayer of Barry’s father, among other parts on the show, John Wesley Shipp sent out his “heartsick” condolences with a photo gallery, on Twitter, saying how “committed” Williams was as an actor.

Heartsick to learn of Logan Williams’ death at 16. He was 100% committed to playing young Barry Allen, and we missed him once we moved past that part of the story. Love and compassion to Logan’s family and friends in your grief. pic.twitter.com/lOlUyxJtIC — John Wesley Shipp (@JohnWesleyShipp) April 3, 2020

Joker and Trickster actor Mark Hamill, hearing the news, replied to Shipp.

Tragic news. So sorry to hear of this. 💔 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) April 3, 2020

Williams was from Coquitlam, British Columbia, and his hometown newspaper the Tri-City News reported on his death.

His mother, Marlyse, told the publication her family is “absolutely devastated” and they can’t grieve together because of coronavirus social distancing rules.

“I am not able to hug my parents who lost their only grandchild,” said Marlyse Williams, adding “It’s hard,” and that her son could have been a big star someday.

Logan Williams guest-starred on episodes of Supernatural and When Calls the Heart (a show that’s featured Stephen Amell and Lori Loughlin). His IMDb credits stop after 2016. He also was nominated for Best Newcomer at the 2015 UBCP/ACTRA awards.

When Calls the Heart star Erin Krakow tweeted she is “heartbroken.”

Heartbroken to learn of the passing of Logan Williams who played Miles Montgomery in several seasons of @wcth_tv. pic.twitter.com/AM2D91paQz — Erin Krakow (@erinkrakow) April 3, 2020

Calling him “beautiful, warm, silly, and talented” in a thread, Krakow invited others to help send “virtual support” to Williams’ family.

Logan was a beautiful, warm, silly, and talented young man. He could always make us laugh. He was just shy of 17 and had what I’m sure would have been a very bright future ahead of him. pic.twitter.com/FDaYjdPW6H — Erin Krakow (@erinkrakow) April 3, 2020

She then shared a clip from a WCTH episode costarring Williams. In its caption, she said how “proud” she will always be of him.

We’ll miss you Logan. I’ll always be very proud of you.

💓 pic.twitter.com/dxZwtbEOK9 — Erin Krakow (@erinkrakow) April 4, 2020

Sadly, this isn’t the first time a former DC actor died young. Lee Quigley, who played baby Kal-El in Superman: The Movie, died from solvent abuse at 14 back in 1991. There was Heath Ledger too later on in 2008 though, 28, he was substantially older.

